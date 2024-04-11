Fortnite Rocket Racing: Neon Rush Ranked Play Rewards

Leave it all out on the track.

Fortnite Rocket Racing has moved on from Season Zero to a Neon Rush theme. There are five new maps to master which feature in the Ranked Play rotation. With ranks being reset, there are a fresh batch of Ranked Play rewards to earn while you race through Fortnite Rocket Racing’s neon metropolitan.

The main reward featuring in the Ranked Play quests are Psypher Trail paint colors that relate to the rank you reach. There’s also XP up for grabs and other cosmetics to apply to your vehicle.

Fortnite Rocket Racing Ranked quests and rewards

The higher you make it up the Ranked Play ladder, the more rewards you will earn.

Achieve Bronze Rank 1 – 5,000 XP

5,000 XP Achieve Bronze Rank 2 – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Bronze Rank 3 – Decal

Decal Achieve Silver Rank 1 – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Silver Rank 2 – Decal

Decal Achieve Silver Rank 3 – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Achieve Gold Rank 1 – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Gold Rank 2 – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Gold Rank 3 – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Platinum Rank 1 – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Platinum Rank 2 – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Platinum Rank 3 – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Diamond Rank 1 – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Diamond Rank 2 – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Diamond Rank 3 – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Elite Rank – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Champion Rank – Psypher Trail paint color

Psypher Trail paint color Achieve Unreal Rank – Psypher Trail paint color

It will take you a lot of time and effort to make it to the highest ranks, but you will have the most prestigious rewards to show off for your hard work.

The challenges will be available to complete until Neon Rush Ranked ends. Although a date for this is unconfirmed, Season Zero lasted approximately five months, so a similar fate may apply to the current theme.