Fortnite: How to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic

Unleash a devastating storm on anyone who dares to cross your path.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is here and it’s focused on Myths and Mortals. The Thunderbolt of Zeus is one of the best Mythics in Fortnite right now and here’s how to claim it.

This season’s focus on Greek Mythology has unlocked the strongest loot pool the battle royale has ever seen.

Where to find the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite

To acquire this particular power, you must take out the Zeus NPC that roams around the new Mount Olympus point of interest. Mount Olympus is in the desert part of the Fortnite island, south of Reckless Railways. Zeus can be found in the main building of Mount Olympus, equipped with a powerful Mythic DMR and the all-important Thunderbolt of Zeus.

As Zeus is a boss, make sure you have an inventory packed with strong weapons and plenty of bullets to deplete his huge health bar. Once you’ve eliminated the NPC, the Thunderbolt of Zeus will be dropped and all that’s left to do is pick it up to add it to your arsenal.

Be aware that the area will be highly contested. Since Mount Olympus is a brand new location, fans will be keen to see what it has to offer. Not to mention that there’s a limited number of the Mythic available on the island, so there will be a lot of competition to become the player that acquires the Thunderbolt of Zeus.

How to use the Thunderbolt of Zeus

Once selected, the Thunderbolt of Zeus can be used to launch yourself into the air and hit your opponents with deadly thunder. There are a total of three charges that go on a cooldown after each individual use, but a single Thunderbolt is capable of dealing a devastating amount of damage.

Now you know how to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite, you’re ready to unleash chaos in your next match.