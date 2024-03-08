Fortnite: All New, Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is here, evolving the battle royale to feature Myths and Mortals and bringing Olympus to life. A batch of Olympian-themed weapons have joined the battlefield and the developers have been digging around in the vault to spring some familiar faces back into action.

With the power of the Gods in your hands, chaos will be unleashed on the island. Make sure you come out on top by familiarizing yourself with the latest loot pool.

All vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The weapons sticking around for Chapter 5 Season 2 are:

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Nemesis AR

Thunder Burst SMG

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Ranger Pistol

Here are the weapons that have been tucked away in the vault:

Enforcer Assault Rifle

Striker Assault Rifle

Hyper Submachine Gun

Anvil Rocket Launcher

Lock On Pistol

Ballistic Shield

Crash Pad Jr.

Grapple Blade

EMP Stealth Camo

Cardboard Box

Pizza Party

Just because weapons are heading to the vault, doesn’t mean that they won’t return to the island in the future. However, since the EMP Stealth Camo and Cardboard Box launched as part of the Solid Snake crossover, it’s unlikely that they’ll see the light of day again.

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

It wouldn’t be a new Fortnite season without fresh weapons to add to your arsenal. Each weapon is available as a Mythic and they’re all powerful in their own unique ways:

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Harbinger Submachine Gun

Huntress DMR

Warforged Assault Rifle

Wings of Icarus

As always, Epic Games will keep the season interesting by rolling out new weapons throughout its lifecycle. Already, the Chains of Hades has been confirmed for later this season, yet another Olympian Power to play around with.