Rumor: Epic Game Store Spring Sale Games Have Leaked Out

These are some really good sales on some good games.

Billbil-kun has shared the list of titles that will be coming up in Epic Game Store’s Spring Sale. This list is coming up in advance of Epic’s official announcement.

Prominent in the sale are three Ubisoft titles, which the publisher really needed to be more successful. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Skull & Bones, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, are all 40 % off, down to $ 41.99, $ 44.99, and $ 29.99, respectively.

Skull & Bones, the most recent release, was touted as Ubisoft’s first AAAA game, but stumbled immediately upon launch. On the weight of poor reviews, a rumored troubled production pipeline, and just a lack of sufficient players to make the game’s live service aspect healthy, Ubisoft just needs to get more people playing the game right now.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a disappointment for different reasons entirely. Ubisoft clearly invested in making this game the best that they could. Some outlets gave the title glowing reviews, but there were still enough issues to drop its MetaCritic score down to 72 on PC, 73 on PlayStation 5, and 75 on Xbox Series X|S.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the most unfair sales flop. This game reviewed very well, and was being talked about as one of the best games to come out early in this year. Ubisoft’s bad reputation overall may be to blame for the lack of enthusiasm for this Metroidvania, but that would be unfair to this title if that were the case.

Billbil-kun also revealed these sales for these titles:

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition, 80 % down to $ 13.99

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, 38 % down to $ 24.79

Hogwarts Legacy, 50 % down to $ 29.99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, 55 % down to $ 31.49

Battlefield 2042, 85 % down to $ 8.99

Red Dead Redemption 2, 67 % down to $ 19.79

Alan Wake 2, 20 % down to $ 39.99

Dead Island 2, 45 % down to $ 32.99

Cyberpunk 2077, 50 % down to $ 29.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, 50 % down to $ 14.399

Disney Dreamlight Valley, 25 % down to $ 29.99

Finally, Billbil-kun claims that the sale will be running as soon as next week, from March 14 to 18, 2024. Interestingly enough, Billbil-kun also says that if you can’t afford to buy a game now, Epic’s next sale is coming this May so there’s no rush.