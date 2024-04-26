Alone In The Dark (2024): All Puzzle Solutions | Chapter 4 Emily Scenario

Emily and Carnby have very similar stories in Alone In The Dark (2024) — but there’s one important diverging point in Chapter 4. After completing the Riverboat level, you’ll enter the mysterious Empty Room. This is where the stories split and where you’ll explore both character’s pasts. While our normal puzzle solutions walkthrough following Carnby, we’re switching to cover all the unique content for Emily. There’s a unique level and two major puzzles that’ll send you spiraling into madness. Here’s how to solve all of Emily’s puzzles in Chapter 4.

For more Chapter 4, check out Edward’s path with our full Chapter 4 (Part 1) puzzles guide or complete the entire section with the Chapter 4 (Part 2) puzzles guide.

Puzzle #15: Empty Room Puzzle

After Emily completes the wrecked Riverboat Level, you’ll return to Derceto. This is the only section of her scenario that is totally unique to her. Like Edward Carnby, she has a unique level connected to the Empty Room.

Go to the Empty Room — Room #3 — and enter. It is now unlocked.

— and enter. It is now unlocked. Peel away the wallpaper to reveal words. There’s a clue in the words connected to the safe code.

The code is written on the [ A Long Engagement ] Ring in Emily’s inventory.

] Ring in Emily’s inventory. The code for the safe is [9-1-8].

Collect the [Flash Bulb] from the safe. Go to Room #2 — in the same hallway — and interact with the camera. Use the [Flash Bulb] on the Camera, then interact to instantly appear in the unique level.

Emily’s Level Walkthrough

Appearing in WW1 trenches, follow the linear path. The trenches lead under a burning truck and into an abandoned barracks. On the other side, you’ll reach a trench with this level’s only enemy type. The blind creature slowly stalks up and down the trench and will attack when it senses Emily.

NOTE: You don’t have to sneak here. Sprint past it. It will roar and charge at you — as long as you leave before it charges, you’ll be safe. The charge attack will kill Emily instantly.

Sprint past it to the dead end. There’s a narrow path Emily can squeeze into to the left.

Ahead, two regular enemies are waiting on the battlefield ruins. Run straight ahead and drop down to another area where the stalker creature patrols.

Go right, smash through the barrier and run into the underground bunker.

Leaving and reaching the trenches again, the stalker is located ahead. Go to the right passage and turn right to find another barrier. Smash through it, then squeeze through another tight space.

Entering the bunker, run to the far end when the stalker appears. Sprint to the locked door and wait. The underground will collapse with the creature — and Emily can progress to the frontlines. Approaching the explosion will complete the level.

Puzzle #16: Flooded Archive Puzzle

Emily will wake up in the basement after escaping the traumatic past. Run through the morgue and reach the office — to the left, you’ll find a breaker box that’s disabled. Restore power by flipping all the switches and turning all four lights green.

Flip Lever 3.

That’s it!

With the power on, you can now explore the room and complete the puzzle on the center table. Collect the [Derceto Entombment Plans B] from the cabinet to the right of the breaker box. Collect the [Derceto Entombment Plans A] from the center table. It’s to the left of the blueprints.

Interact with the Blueprints to begin another puzzle. Place both sets of plans, then move the papers to different locations matching the blueprint.

Look closely at the room schematic pages. Each one has a name written on it. Make sure the name is properly aligned to be read.

Move Laboratory to the center space.

Move Quarantine to the bottom left.

Move Morgue to the bottom right.

Move Repository to the bottom center.

Move Surgery to the left center.

Move Archives to the upper right.

Move Foyer to the top center.

Move Morgue (second) to the right center.

Align all the images so the text reads right-to-left.

Complete the puzzle and watch the cutscene to receive [The Truth]. Use the key to exit the basement through the storage room.

Next, you’ll need to go to Dr. Gray’s Apartment. The rest of the chapter is identical for both playthroughs — including the ending. That’s everything you need to know about Emily’s unique puzzles. The rest of her campaign is the same as Carnby’s, with all the same levels and puzzles, but you can sequence break if you know the solutions on a second playthrough. Try opening the safe in the Clerk’s Office before you officially know the combination — there’s a secret waiting for you.