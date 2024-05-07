Call of Duty Releases Knight Recon DLC To Support Veterans

This month is currently Military Appreciation Month and Call of Duty is definitely feeding into it and showing their support. Activision has released a DLC for the game that sends proceeds straight to the company’s veteran charity which is called Call of Duty Endowment. On top of that, the developers have also shared that they received their biggest private donation which is $2.5 million dollars according to GameSpot.

The brand new DLC that has been released is called Knight Recon Tracer Pack, and it is available for Modern Warfare III, Warzone, and Warzone mobile. Players who purchase this DLC pack will be helping veterans all over the world who have fought for our country. For example, the $2.5 million dollars will go to help more than 4,000 veterans find new jobs according to Activision.

Below is a list of everything that is included in this new DLC upon purchase.

“Vanish” Operator Skin

“Lancer” Operator Skin

“Silent Siege” KATT-AMR Sniper Blueprint with “Orange Ambush” Tracers

“Veiled Vigilance” MCW Assault Rifle Blueprint Weapon with “Orange Ambush” Tracers

“Don’t Step on Me” Weapon Charm

“Covert Crest” Large Decal

“Trident Throne” Weapon Sticker

“Thunder Struck” Animated Calling Card

“Great Helm” Animated Emblem

1 Hour Double Player XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Please note that all active U.S. military and veterans of the U.S. military will get the DLC for free in Call of Duty.

In addition to all of this, Activision is also teaming up with the Texas Rangers baseball team, on May 15 they will be offering $1 hot dogs as a celebration to veterans.