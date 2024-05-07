The Meta Quest 1 Is Too Outdated For Beat Saber

Beat Saber is a game that many VR players have been able to jam out to their favorite songs while standing in a bright red and blue room with two lightsabers in hand. One saber is red while the other is blue. With the release of the latest Meta Quest VR headset, it seems the very first one is now falling off and no longer receiving support for the game.

In the post from the developers said stated how the game will no longer let players engage in multiplayer and that the leaderboard will also be phased out within the near future. The developers say this is to focus on more important things at hand than the older headset.

Dear players, to focus our development efforts on our next projects within Beat Saber, we will no longer support Meta Quest 1 as of November 2, 2024. The game will continue to be playable, but Multiplayer functionality will stop and Leaderboards might be phased out in the future. pic.twitter.com/h7Jefa3g75 — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) May 6, 2024

As of November 2, 2024 multiplayer will end for the game and support for it will end overall. However, those who own a Quest 1 will still be able to play the game but the changes will still happen. The PC version of the game will also still be available through the Steam link, but this can be a bit more difficult to do. Plus, it will also require a PC.

However, if you are a die-hard fan of Beat Saber, players can access the multiplayer versions of Meta Quest 2 and PSVR2 as well, leaving many options open for them to be able to enjoy the game like normal. Players can buy DLC packs to have different song bundles added to the game too.