PS VR2 Support Will Be Coming To PC This Year

The VR gaming genre is still present. It certainly feels, at least to me, that there was a more significant boom for VR in general a few years ago. However, it’s still an active community with developers launching new games and companies releasing more headsets into the market. Regarding console gaming, VR is mainly just featured for the PlayStation platform. However, Sony is working on bringing the PS VR2 support to PC this year.

The PS VR2 was launched back in early 2023, and players could purchase the new headset and required equipment for about $549.99. Of course, that also relied on consumers already owning a PlayStation 5. If not, then you were throwing down even more money to have a means to enjoy VR gaming. But one area that wasn’t featured when released was PC support. That should change at some point this year.

News broke today on the PlayStation Blog, where the post highlighted some new video game titles coming out today on the headset, along with some titles that were slated to launch on the VR platform soon. In the post, Sony PlayStation confirmed that they are currently testing the ability to support the PS VR2 on PC. It’s noted that this would add more gaming variety for players and that they hope to have support running this year.

That’s all that was mentioned about the PS VR2 on PC. This is some big news if you own a PS VR2 and also happen to own a capable gaming PC. PC support, in general, for PlayStation has been improving with hardware like the DualSense and their line of first-party games. Now, these games that launch on the PC don’t typically release right away. Instead, Sony will hold these games back until there is ample time to support them on the native PlayStation 5 hardware.

It would be interesting to see how well the PS VR2 handles on the PC and if it would become a viable option for consumers who want to pick up a VR headset specifically for PC gaming. All we can do is wait for further updates that confirm support will reach the PS VR2 on the PC platform before the 2024 calendar wraps. With that said, we did have a Before You Buy coverage for the PS VR2 when it initially launched. You can find that video embedded below.