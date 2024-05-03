Fortnite Survey Hints At Cheaper Future For Battle Passes

Alright, let’s talk about one of the worst things in video games right now: microtransactions. We know you probably scrunched your face up a bit upon hearing it, but bear with us for now. Most gamers hate this concept because it’s a way for game developers and publishers to force their players to buy more stuff AFTER they’ve already bought the “full game,” and they can get really petty about it. For games like Fortnite, it doesn’t feel “as bad” because their microtransactions are tied to “passes” that cover a wide range of items and aren’t as egregious as companies like EA or Bandai Namco.

We’re bringing this up because Epic Games recently released a survey for Fortnite, and it covered many topics. According to one leaker who has dropped lots of accurate information about the game in the past, they noted that one of the survey questions revolved around the services called “Fortnite Crew:”

In a new survey, Epic Games asks if ALL Game Passes should be part of Fortnite Crew 👀



This includes Battle Passes, LEGO Passes, and Festival Passes



Do you agree with this, and would you possibly subscribe to a more expensive tier of Fortnite Crew that includes all passes? pic.twitter.com/ecKri5nKBg — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2024

Long story short, the “crew” option is a way to get more items for a cheaper cost. However, not all the passes that Epic Games uses for their free-to-play title are included in it at present. For context, you can get the crew pass currently for just under $12, and it would take around $8 to get the battle pass for the recent Chapter 5 Season 2 content. It can add up rather quickly.

So, if all the passes were to come under one umbrella, that would likely help gamers tremendously, especially if Epic Games doesn’t raise the price that much. Granted, they would be inclined to raise those praises to help ensure they keep making a profit, but given how much the game gets every month, if not every week, we’re sure they can take the hit.

Plus, this would make things so much easier for gamers by eliminating the need to look around for what passes they do or don’t have. In the comments for the tweet above, many people said this was a great idea as it would funnel the gamers to get one pass, the crew pass, and that sales would skyrocket as a result. That would be something that makes Epic Games happy.

However, it needs to be said that this is just a question from a survey. But then again, why would Epic Games pose that question if they weren’t expecting gamers to react to it in some fashion? Exactly.