Lego Fortnite Gets Special Star Wars Intro Video

There are many who didn’t expect Lego Fortnite to be the hit that it was, and for fair reasons. After all, not EVERYTHING needs to be consumed in the realm of Lego, okay? However, gamers have been loving the Lego-style twist that this new version of the universe brings, and it also opens up all sorts of possibilities. One such possibility is about to drop via the arrival of Star Wars content within the game. This has been known about for a little while, but the teams behind the game decided to drop a fun “intro video” full of references to the films that are too cool to ignore.

Then, on the official Lego Fortnite site, they detail all the things that the new crossover would bring in the upcoming update, including laying out a little synopsis for your journey:

“Help the Rebels survive by building up the Rebel Village and using tools like Lightsabers, DL-44 Blasters, and Thermal Detonators to deal with any foes you may encounter.”

Hint: you’ll be meeting many foes from the Empire and beyond.

Just as important, the new update with the crossover content will be based upon an island that’ll “stick around” even after the main events of the crossover are over! That means you’ll have plenty of time to travel to this new place and see what it can offer you.

Going back to the Rebel Village for a bit, one of the main goals for the village is to get it to Level 10. You do that by talking to the Rebels and completing tasks for them.

As for the Empire, though their ship has crashed, they’re more than fine with trying to take over the world!!!! Well, the islands that you’re on, at least. That means you’ll need to be careful when you’re in their territory and take the fight to them when possible.

All of this content will go into the “pass” for this game’s adventure, which will mostly be free, but there is some premium content for those who don’t mind spending a little more money to get new stuff to do. Some of the paid content will take you to a version of the planet Tatooine!

Plus, as one would expect from the crossover, there are plenty of character cameos like Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, and more.

So get ready for the next update, and may the force be with you.