LEGO Fortnite: All New Animals and Where to Find Them | Farm Friends Update

Farming has now arrived in LEGO Fortnite, unlocking even more possibilities. Thanks to the update, fresh animals have moved in and this guide will tell you where to find them the next time you load up LEGO Fortnite.

For the first time, you can officially keep animals in your Village and create your very own farm. All you have to do is craft Animal Bars as shelter and use tasty Animal Treats to lure them to their new home. However, there are some animals that you absolutely want to avoid as due to their hostile attitude towards your character.

Every new animal in LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends

Two new animals have joined your LEGO Fortnite world, with the first being Pigs. When you find one Pig, another one won’t be far behind as they usually roam around together. This animal can predominantly be found in the Grasslands and over time, Pigs will produce Mushrooms and Fertilizer.

Next, Bears have arrived in the mode, but they aren’t as friendly as Pigs. There are two variants of Bear, a white version that can be found in the Frostlands and a brown one which stomps around the Grasslands.

Usually, Bears spend their time sleeping, but if disturbed, they’ll chase after you and cause mass destruction. Never lead them back to your Village, otherwise you’re risking your base being damaged. If a Bear is hot on your heels, your best bet is to chip away at its health bar with a ranged weapon until it’s eliminated.

As well as new animals, existing animals have evolved into new variants. There are now brown and tan Chickens which are exclusive to the Dry Valley biome. Yellow Chickens can now spawn in the Grasslands and Cows come equipped with new spot patterns and colors.

Those are all the animals you can expect to find in LEGO Fortnite following the Farm Friends update. Perhaps more options and variants to diversify your farm will arrive in the future.