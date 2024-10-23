Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Won’t Have Branching Storyline

It’s fair to say that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is one of the biggest releases left in 2024, if not the biggest. The franchise has been on rails with its sales over the past several years, and gamers look forward to each annual experience, especially when it comes to multiplayer. However, what separates this spinoff line from others is that it not only focuses on different and more historical storylines, but it also allows players to make decisions that could drastically affect the outcomes of both people, groups, and nations. If you were hoping for that in the upcoming title, you would be disappointed.

As revealed by ComicBook.com, Raven Software confirmed to IGN that the main campaign of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will only have one ending. Thus, there are no “branching paths” you can take to see how things you do affect the ending.

To be fair, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t some diversity within the title, as there are several elements that will allow you different gameplay styles. For example, there will be missions in that you can do a more stealthy approach, and characters will even “guide” you to do that. Or, you might find yourself in the mood to just rush in and shoot anything that moves, and the game will adapt to that choice.

Plus, there are little mini-story bits at the hub area where you can plan for the next mission and talk to the various characters in your crew.

It should also be stated that while this one doesn’t have branching storylines, it’s not the only game in the spinoff line to have that. Sure, you could argue that they were better when they offered these kinds of choices, but it’s hardly the worst thing to happen to the series. Plus, when you consider that the zombie mode has an expansive storyline via Terminus that picks up on another zombie story from a past title, that makes up for it a little.

Players’ big concern is whether Raven Software will make a quality campaign or go the Treyarch route from last year and just make a bare-bones campaign that doesn’t take long to play. That decision was so controversial that it even got blasted at The Game Awards, helping lead to much lower sales than usual and incredibly low review scores.

We’ll find out soon how well it all plays out.