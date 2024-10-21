Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Wild Cards and How to Unlock Them

We are just days away from the debut of Black Ops 6, where players will be able to experience omnimovement, the return of the classic prestige system, and play through a new round-based Zombies map and mode. As expected, the gunsmith will remain in multiplayer and battle royale modes, but with some updates. This includes the addition of Wild Cards which you’ll be able to slot into your Black Ops 6 loadouts at launch.

The last time Wild Cards appeared in a Call of Duty title was back in 2020 with Black Ops Cold War. When you’re crafting your loadouts, you can use a Wild Card to act as a modifier and grant you an extra ability. It is worth noting that you can only use one Wild Card per class, so make sure you choose wisely!

All Black Ops 6 launch Wild Cards

On day one, expect to have access to six Wilds Cards which are unlocked by reaching certain player levels.

Tactical Expert

Spawn with two extra Tacticals.

Available: Unlocked at player level 15

Overkill

Equip any non-melee weapon in Primary and Secondary slots.

Available: Unlocked at player level 24

Gunfighter

Get three extra attachment points for your Primary weapon.

Available: Unlocked at player level 33

Danger Close

Spawn with an extra lethal.

Available: Unlocked at player level 38

Prepper

Equip two different Field Upgrades.

Available: Unlocked at player level 45

Perk Greed

Equip an extra Perk.

Available: Unlocked at player level 54

The Wild Cards detailed above and further customization can be added to your loadouts when Black Ops 6 rolls out on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC storefronts on October 25, 2024.