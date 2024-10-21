Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Tacticals and Lethals

As we get closer to the release of Black Ops 6, Activision is feeding fans further details on what players can expect to see, including the pool of tacticals and lethals that’ll be available at launch.

No matter what your favorite Call of Duty title is, it has featured a set of tacticals and lethals. There aren’t many surprises when it comes to these particular pieces of equipment going into Black Ops 6.

All Black Ops 6 launch tacticals and lethals

A total of eight tacticals and nine lethals can be unlocked when you hit a certain player level.

Tacticals

Concussion Grenade (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Grenade that slows enemy movement and aim down sights.

Available: Unlocked Immediately

Flashbang Grenade (Multiplayer)

Grenade that blinds targets for a duration.

Available: Unlocked at player level 6

Spy Cam (Multiplayer)

Mark enemies and hostile equipment and scorestreaks for your team.

Available: Unlocked at player level 12

Smoke Grenade (Multiplayer and Zombies)

A smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeting systems.

Available: Unlocked at player level 17

Prox Alarm (Multiplayer)

Two sticky alarms that ring and flash when an enemy is nearby. Tripped alarms show on allied minimaps.

Available: Unlocked at player level 23

Stim Shot (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Combat stim that heals wounds and refreshes Tactical Sprint.

Available: Unlocked at player level 30

Decoy Grenade (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Grenade that simulates footsteps and gunfire sounds to confuse enemies.

Available: Unlocked at player level 35

Shock Charge (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Electrical trap that sticks to surfaces and stuns enemies by electrocuting them.

Available: Unlocked at player level 42

Lethals

Frag Grenade (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Cookable grenade.

Available: Unlocked Immediately

Sticky Grenade (Multiplayer and Zombies)

A sticky grenade with a timed fuse.

Available: Unlocked at player level 9

C4 (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Sticky explosive with large damage radius. Detonate remotely with your Lethal Equipment Button. Double-tap your Interact Button for a quick detonation.

Available: Unlocked at player level 14

Thermo Grenade (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Creates a large fuel-air cloud that explodes after a duration.

Available: Unlocked at player level 21

Impact Grenade (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Precision grenade that explodes on impact.

Available: Unlocked at player level 26

Molotov (Multiplayer and Zombies)

An incendiary weapon that creates a patch of flames.

Available: Unlocked at player level 32

Blast Trap (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Planted explosive device detonates when enemies come near.

Available: Unlocked at player level 41

Drill Charge (Multiplayer)

Explosive charge that burrows into a surface and explodes, damaging enemies on the other side.

Available: Unlocked at player level 50

Combat Axe (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Thrown axe that bounces off surfaces and kills enemies in one hit.

Available: Unlocked at player level 53

The tacticals, lethals, and more can be added to your loadouts when Black Ops 6 hits Xbox, PlayStation, and PC storefronts on October 25, 2024.