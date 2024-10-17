Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Operators and How to Unlock Them

With just days until Black Ops 6 storms onto storefronts, Activision has shared further details about the upcoming entry in the Call of Duty franchise, including the starter Operators.

As we are returning to the Black Ops universe, you won’t be surprised to see franchise veterans such as Woods and fan favorites such as Adler making a return. Among the roster, there are some fresh faces making their debut.

More Call of Duty guides

All day one Black Ops 6 Operators

In total, 21 Operators will be available to choose from, belonging to Rogue Black Ops and Crimson One factions. Here are all the playable Operators at launch and how to obtain them:

Adler: “Umbra” Skin available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition purchase.

“Umbra” Skin available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition purchase. Brutus: “Warden of Alcatraz” Skin available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition purchase.

“Warden of Alcatraz” Skin available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition purchase. Park: “Oblivion” Skin available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition purchase.

“Oblivion” Skin available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition purchase. Klaus: “Reborn” Skin available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition purchase.

“Reborn” Skin available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition purchase. Woods: “Classic Woods”, “Zombie Woods”, “Numbers Woods” Skins available by pre-ordering or pre-purchasing Black Ops 6.

“Classic Woods”, “Zombie Woods”, “Numbers Woods” Skins available by pre-ordering or pre-purchasing Black Ops 6. Alvarez: Available after unlocking Player Level 7.

Available after unlocking Player Level 7. Toro: Available after unlocking Player Level 10.

Available after unlocking Player Level 10. Payne: Available after unlocking Player Level 13.

Available after unlocking Player Level 13. Rossi: Available after unlocking Player Level 16.

Available after unlocking Player Level 16. Bayan: Available after unlocking Player Level 22.

Available after unlocking Player Level 22. Bailey: Available after unlocking Player Level 28.

Available after unlocking Player Level 28. Marshall: Available after unlocking Player Level 34.

Available after unlocking Player Level 34. Stone: Available after unlocking Player Level 40.

Available after unlocking Player Level 40. Nazir: Available immediately.

Available immediately. Westpoint: Available immediately.

Available immediately. Weaver: Available immediately.

Available immediately. Maya: Available immediately.

Available immediately. Caine: Available immediately.

Available immediately. Niran: Available immediately.

Available immediately. Carver: Available immediately.

Available immediately. Grey: Available immediately.

As always, seasonal updates will bring more Operators to the battlefield and as the in-game store gets populated, more skins will arrive for further character customization.

Black Ops 6 will roll out worldwide on October 25, 2024 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.