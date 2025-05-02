Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Captain Phasma

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has arrived, a mini season that is centered around the annual Star Wars crossover. The island has welcomed in a new loot pool, points of interest, and a fresh boss who goes by the name of Captain Phasma. Defeating the Star Wars boss will allow you to pick up Captain Phasma’s Mythic weapon and Medallion.

Bosses have been on the Fortnite island for numerous seasons, offering a new challenge in exchange for strong rewards. Captain Phasma is no different, making you want to say “may the force be with you” before you begin the boss fight.

Infiltrate the operation

Captain Phasma is the commander of the First Order’s legion of stormtroopers and can be found at the First Orders Base, one of the latest points of interest to hit the Chapter 6 Season 3 map. The First Orders Base is situated in the top right-hand corner of the map and Captain Phasma is inside the main hangar. To gain access to the hangar, either go through the main door or simply drop down to the area via the various entry points.

Keep in mind that the area is heavily guarded by Stormtroopers, so make sure you loot up before you challenge the boss. Captain Phasma stands out from the rest of the Stormtroopers due to the fact she sports a shiny silver look.

When you come face-to-face with Captain Phasma, her health bar will appear at the top of your screen. Make sure you keep your distance in the duel, as Captain Phasma wields the Mythic Captain Phasma’s F-11D Blaster and Thermal Imploder grenades. There’s plenty of room in the hangar to stay on the move and avoid the deadly blasts.

Despite what appears to be a hefty health bar, Captain Phasma isn’t difficult to take down, especially if you are hitting headshots. Once you eliminate Captain Phasma, she will drop the Mythic Captain Phasma’s F-11D Blaster and Phasma’s Blaster Medallion.

The Mythic version of Captain Phasma’s F-11D Blaster is the most powerful, dealing 30 damage and wielding a 6.65 fire rate. Phasma’s Blaster Medallion improves blaster weapons with reduced heat generation and faster cooldowns.

Defeat Captain Phasma until Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 ends on June 7, 2025.