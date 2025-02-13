Fortnite: How to Damage Opponents While You Have a Specialist Hired | Challenge Guide

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 has rolled into week 10 and one of the quests tied to this week asks you to damage opponents while you have a specialist on your squad.

As we near the end of the current Fortnite season, it’s more important than ever to increase your level to ensure you get your hands on all the battle pass rewards. Weekly quests offer a reliable amount of XP in exchange for completing tasks.

Damage opponents while you have a specialist hired in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

To get the challenge going, you must hire a specialist character. There are four specialist NPCs on the island in Chapter 6 Season 1 which are Cinder, Helsie, Mizuki, and Vi. Here are the locations of each specialist, as well as the kind of specialist they are:

Cinder (Heavy Specialist) – Found roaming around the deck that circles a body of water that is south of Demon’s Dojo.

Found roaming around the deck that circles a body of water that is south of Demon’s Dojo. Helsie (Medic Specialist) – At the north side of the Canyon Crossing point of interest

At the north side of the Canyon Crossing point of interest Mizuki (Supply Specialist) – At the east side of the Lost Lake point of interest

At the east side of the Lost Lake point of interest Vi (Scout Specialist) – In the flower fields that are north of Hopeful Heights and west of Kappa Kappa Factory

By interacting with a specialist, you will be given an option to hire them. Doing so will see them join your team and you’ll be able to continue with the quest. You must deal 100 damage to opponents while a specialist is by your side. This can be done to real-life enemies or to the demons that roam around the island.

Although your specialist character does have some firepower in their arsenal, they do not have to deal any damage to progress the challenge. Instead, you’ll have to keep your specialist alive, while doing all the heavy lifting when it comes to laying down damage.

As soon as you deal 100 damage to opponents while you have a specialist hired, the Fortnite quest will be marked as complete and you will be awarded with 25,000 XP.