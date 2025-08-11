Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Tempest Layer SL900

Go for a wild ride and get all the bananas on the stormy Tempest Layer.

The Tempest Layer is a rainy sublayer with some very tricky bananas. The next major level of Donkey Kong Bananza is a mess of lava and lightning, with some very obscure collectibles even if the map isn’t very big at all — there are only 24 bananas in this layer, but they’re surprisingly difficult to find. There are only 16 originally, with +8 added in the post-game for a series of tough challenges. We’re covering them all in the extensive locations guide below.

Banana Locations | Tempest Layer SL900

Stormed into the Tempest! – The first bunch of bananas is directly ahead after DK lands in the Tempest Layer for the first time.

Lifted to the Skies – Climb the mountain above the Elder’s interior at the start of the level. There are four floating platforms on the edge that are seemingly impossible to climb — to get to the top, change to Elephant form, suck up turf, then throw stuff at each cloud. After it drops, perform a hand slap [R] to clear the platform, rise up, and repeat.

The Tempest Growtone – Directly above the Forecaster Refuge teleport checkpoint, on the top of the ceiling, there’s a Growtone. Feed it gold until it grows a tree branch with a banana.

The Hungry Tempest Growtone – Continue to feed Growtone bananas until a second tree branch appears with a second banana. Only one more to go.

The Sated Tempest Growtone – After feeding a whole, whole lot of gold to the Growtone it will gain a third branch. The third banana spawns at the top as your reward.

Rain-Soaked Roughhousing – Behind the Growtone, there’s a glass ceiling with two large enemies. Defeat them and two more groups of enemies will spawn. Defeat them all to earn an easy-to-miss banana.

Hiding Up High – On the right side of the map, there’s an outer ledge with two rainbow digging underground enemies. Lure them out and grab some rainbow turf to fly up to the high ledge marked on the map. There’s a banana in this alcove.

Rocketing Over Lava – To the right of the Elder Elephant in SL900, there’s a side scrolling challenge course portal. You’ll need to reach the halfway point of the bonus level with rainbow energy chunks — grab them to make DK fly temporarily. Don’t forget to press [ZR] to throw away the rainbow stuff if it’ll lift DK into lava.

Lurking Beyond Lava – In the very next room past the first banana, go to the far-right side to find a hidden passage that leads to this banana.

Cavernous Corridors – Down in the lava-filled room with the entrance to the sublayer directly below, jump into the opening above the walking path and follow the dirt, digging down and around to reach this banana chamber. Go to the location marked on the map for help.

Elephant Elder’s Secret Snack – Located behind the Elder on this layer. In his throne room, climb the wall behind his chair and slightly right. There’s a weak wall that leads to this banana.

Tucked by the Tornado – Left of the Forecaster Refuge interior that’s an outside ledge with a tornado. On the wall of this area, there’s an alcove DK can climb to get an easy banana.

Tour through the Tunnels – Check the location marked on the map above to find this hidden underground banana. Dig directly down from the previous banana and handclap to locate it.

The Secret Lava Pocket – Go to the giant central hole in the lava chamber in lower SL900. From the back of this chamber with the tornado, look at the lava — there’s a hidden banana in the tunnel covered in magma. Use Elephant Form to suck up the magma and clear a path.

Tempest Chip Exchange – Like some previous maps, for some reason the last SL900 banana isn’t actually on SL900. You’ll need to access the Chip Exchange on SL902 at Jumbo Spa. Purchase one to add it to your completion.

Post-Game Banana Locations | Tempest Layer SL900

Salty Forecast Cleared – DK must have eaten 500 bananas to enter the gauntlet Elephant Rehearsal Hall challenge that is only available in the Post-Game. There are 8 bananas to collect here. Reach the end of the first challenge where DK needs to use Elephant Form to throw sand chunks at platforms.

This challenge is much easier with upgrades to the Elephant’s capacity. Constantly throw chunks of sad to keep your stock up and suck up sand from the platforms you generate.

Don’t run out of sand! Destroy all the enemies to reach the end of this first challenge course.

Smart Suction to Skip the Slip – Directly to the right of the first banana, there’s a second banana at the top of a pillar blocked by a giant ice cube. Suck up the ice to reach the end.

Glowing Forecast Cleared – The second area is a series of challenges where DK must swap materials. Salt destroys green goo, glowing turf lights up bulbs and destroys lava. Always use the cloudy material to generate infinite turf.

Smart Suction To Light The Way – Go right from the previous banana to find another optional puzzle. Throw glow stone into the barrel launcher to activate all the bulbs. Once the bulbs are on, a new barrel launcher will appear that leads to this banana.

Golden Forecast Cleared – The next area is even more complex. Remember that Glow Stone defeats purple enemies, gold breaks hard material, and salt still destroys green goo.

Smart Suction To Build A Bridge – To the right of the banana, find a seed and a wooden platform. Grab the seed and don’t destroy the wooden platform — destroying this platform makes the solution harder. Go to the edge of the wooden platform and throw the seed at the wooden enemy across the long gap. The bridge will form, allowing DK to reach a banana.

Elephant Elder’s Forecast Cleared – At the last challenge, suck up water from the falls to the left / right and spit it out at the lava below to cool it. Once cooled, swap the material with the harp to create bouncy material. Dive Punch on the bouncy material to jump across the gap.

-To escape the last challenge, swap red thorns to lave — then wait for the ice cubes to cool everything down. Once it’s cool, swap to rainbow turf. This stuff allows DK to fly.

Smart Suction to Guide the Ice – To make the last banana appear, smash the turf (you can wait until it is rainbow turf) to create a path that slides the ice to a container on the right side of the ramp. Fill it up and the eighth banana will spawn to the right of the elder.