Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Forest Layer SL600

Take a trip to Eggshell Hotel and collect the many, many bananas of SL600.

The Forest Layer is another huge biome in Donkey Kong Bananza with over 60+ Banandium Gems to find, and there are 39 alone on SL600. The first layer of the forest is a bramble of thorns and trees leading to the massive Eggshell Hotel area where the Elder resides. DK needs to find the Elder and unlock the power of the Ostrich Bananza to glide over the poison that’s plaguing this level. There’s a whole lot of bananas to collect here, so follow our guide to get them all. We’ve got all the details for every single collectible banana below.

Banana Locations | Forest Layer SL600

Branched into the Forest Layer! – Your first banana bundle in the Forest Layer! DK earns this banana for taking the right path in The Divide and reaching the Forest Layer. The bananas are straight ahead in the soil, waiting to be collected.

Hopped into Bellhop Burb! – After throwing a seed to create a bridge across the gap, you’ll reach Bellhop Burb. This is the small town outside of Eggshell Hotel. Climb the tree you threw the seed at (the one with a target marker) and reach the top.

Checked in at the Eggshell Hotel – Reach the Eggshell Hotel in SL600 to earn this banana. It’s sitting on the reception desk, right before DK reaches the Elder of the Forest Layer.

Battle: Thorn Forest Throwdown – At the start of the Forest Layer, you’ll begin at Beaky Thicket. Turn around and go left to find a small island in the poison lake with a VoidCo core. Throw a seed to reach it and smash the core to remove all the voided turf. Once the purple stuff is gone, a wall will be revealed — there’s a combat arena portal behind that wall, right behind the start of the level.

View From Featherfall Island – Right behind the start of the level and above the previous banana, there’s a gnarled tree wrapped in purple bramble. Climb up the interior tree trunk and follow the branch at the top to a banana.

Perched Where Branches Cross – Above the starting checkpoint of Beaky Thicket, climb onto the tree branch above the ostrich NPCs. There’s a flat area up high guarded by bug enemies with a banana in the leaves.

Shifting Above the Forest – From the previous banana, DK can reach a Getaway on the very large tree. Climb to the top of the tree to reach a high branch that leads to another circular platform with more bug enemies. There’s a banana floating over cloudy turf. Throw wood material at the strange substance to transform it into a wooden block, then throw a seed to create a bridge.

Under Featherfall Island – Cross to the second island from the start by throwing a seed, then dig into the underground. There’s a sandy area beneath the surface with a banana to collect.

The Ostrich’s Back Snack – On the left side of the map, to your left after dropping down from Beak-Leap Point, there’s a small ostrich-shaped island. Throw a seed to create a bridge to it. There’s another identical banana on the opposite side near town.

A Pain in the Neck – On the left side of the map, there’s a checkpoint called Thorn Hollow on a tree trunk covered in purple thorns and voided material. Reach the island and collect a seed across the branch bridge, then bring it back to the checkpoint. Directly above the voided material, there’s a block of wooden turf DK can throw the seed at. Do it to reach the core, smash it and unlock this banana.

Sealed in Thorn Hollow – At Thorn Hollow, bash through the flat wall at the base of the tree to reach a basement full of thorns. Fight through the mess of spikes to reach a banana at the end of the gauntlet.

Tucked in Thorn Hollow – Before leaving the basement in Thorn Hollow, dig through the thorns to the right (facing it) exit barrel. There’s a hidden extra banana here.

Battle: Seed to Succeed – On the island leading to the village of SL600, there’s a combat arena portal on the left side, on a tall tree trunk.

Bird’s Eye View of Bellhop Burb – Right outside Bellhop Burb, there’s another ostrich-shaped island in the poison lake with a banana to collect. Bring a seed to the burb and throw it at the wooden turf to create a bridge.

Blasting Through Brambles – At the entrance to Bellhop Burb, there’s an egg-shaped house with a challenge course portal built into the exterior. In this course, you’ll need to ride barrel launchers through a nostalgic bramble level. Get to the halfway point of the course to earn this one.

Beat the Brambles – Reach the end of the course to earn this banana.

Back of the Brambles – A very well-hidden Banana is located after the halfway point banana. When DK reaches a large area with a diamond of barrels, you’ll need to reach a block of rock turf on the left side. You need to jump and roll to the barrel in the center of this area. It’s a tricky jump, but if you make it, you’ll get this banana.

Forest Smashin’ Stats – Talk to the Fractone with rocks stacked on top in the middle of Bellhop Burb to earn a banana after learning about how much turf you’ve bashed in the Forest Layer.

Forest Chip Exchange – Trade 60 Banana Chips and 120 gold to the Chip Exchange in Bellhop Burb to earn a free Banana. You can continue to trade for more, but only the first gem counts toward your completion of SL600.

Found in the Ostrich Flock – Directly above Bellhop Burb Getaway, there’s a tree in the shape of multiple ostrich heads. Smash through the heads to find this hidden banana.

Beneath Bellhop Burb – Dig directly beneath Bellhop Burb, right between the Style Shop and Chip Exchange, to find a secret underground cave with this banandium gem.

Branching Over the Plains – Return to Rockshade Getaway and use a seed to reach the top of the large tree nearby. You’ll need to throw the seed at the branches above to reach the upper branches. Up here, go to the smaller branch — there’s a hidden banana under the leaves.

Battle: Yucky Yard – Past Bellhop Burb, there’s a muddy field that can be skipped with a barrel. Drop into the mud and clear out the gunk marked on the map to reveal a hidden combat arena portal.

Mired In Mud – Through more mud, look left of the large tree. There’s a muddy hill with a turnip. Pull the turnip to reveal a hidden gem.

Tiny Island in the Wetlands – From the mud pit area, go to the left side to find a small island with a brown pile of mud. Use the enemy that stretches across the poison lake to create a bridge to the island. There’s a banana under the mud.

Shifty Smash: Crossing the Branch – Climb the tree in the muddy lands area to find a Shifty Smash mini game on the lowest branch. Use the Seed to make a shortcut to the turf you’re meant to destroy.

Cranky’s Forest Rant – At the top of the same tree, go to the opposite branch. You’ll find Cranky and Rambi up here. Talk to Cranky and listen to his rant to claim an easy Banandium Gem.

Behind the Big Tree – Construct the Big Tree Getaway outside Eggshell Hotel to reveal a banana at the back of the tall tree.

Sleeping in the Big Tree – Reach the top of the Big Tree, above the Big Tree Getaway. There’s a pile of sand with a ring of gold — smash through the sandy floor to drop into a secret chamber with a banandium gem.

Glimmering Overhead – At the very top of the Big Tree, on top of the ostrich head, there’s another hidden banana. Climb to the very top of the tree where the Big Tree Getaway is constructed.

Atop the Eggshell Hotel – Found at the very top of Eggshell Hotel, above where the Elder is located. Ride one of the windy tunnels to reach the top of the egg.

Present by the Pool – Drop down one level below the Elder to reach the hotel. On the left side there’s a small bridge leading to an exterior room with a banana.

Scarfing the Scenery – At the back of the Garden level of the Eggshell Hotel, there’s a door leading out to another exterior room. The challenge course is blocked by rumble. Pay the NPC 1,000 gold to clear the rocks. Reach the halfway point of the course to collect the first banana.

Secret Room Service – Before the halfway point, there are bridges covered in mud. At the second snake enemy, wait for it to create a bridge to the unbreakable area in the center of the zig-zag bridges.

Wall You Can Eat – Reach the top of the tower at the end of the challenge course to collect the third banana.

Egg-Bottom Basement – Back at the Garden Level of the Eggshell Hotel, pull the turnips to reveal a passage to the basement. Down below, there’s a cave with two bananas. This is the first in a room full of poison.

Egg-Bottom Break-In – In the same room as the previous banana, break through the thorns to reach a banana near a locked door.

Lounge Loft and Found – In the Pool Level of Eggshell Hotel, climb up to the upper floor of the area. There’s a room above the pools with a banana guarded by an enemy.

Hangin’ in the Lounge – To the right of the previous banana room, there’s a wall of thorns blocking a seed. Grab the seed and look at the ceiling to spot a banana. Throw the seed at the wooden wall to create a bridge so you can smash the banana.