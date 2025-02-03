Fortnite: How to Score a Goal at Stadium or Pleasant Park | Quest Guide

Fortnite OG has transitioned into Season 2, bringing back a classic loot pool, iconic points of interest, and refreshing some nostalgic skins. A set of quests exclusive to the mode are live, including a test of your soccer skills. Players must score a goal at Pleasant Park or Stadium in Fortnite OG.

Scoring a goal at Stadium or Pleasant Park is a requirement of the OG Season 2 Greatest Hits questline. The purpose of these quests is to get players familiar with the throwback season, including its returning points of interest.

A shot worth a whole lot of XP

As indicated in the requirements of the challenge, you only have to score a goal at either the Stadium or Pleasant Park. The soccer pitch at Pleasant Park is on the southern side of the point of interest, while the soccer pitch at the Stadium is inside the main building at the landmark. It’s recommended that you land at the Stadium which is west of Tilted Towers in order to complete this quest. Not only is Pleasant Park a hot drop, meaning you’ll have to fight off more enemies to be in with the chance of going through the quest requirements, but the soccer field here is also out in the open.

No matter what soccer pitch you decide to visit, the ball will be in the middle. Simply run into the ball to push it in one of the nets to score a goal. Once you’ve successfully scored a goal, the quest will be marked as complete and the 20,000 XP tied to it will be yours.

There are plenty of other opportunities to earn XP while playing Fortnite OG Season 2 that don’t require you to score a goal at Stadium or Pleasant Park. Apart from the Greatest Hits questline, there are Milestones that refresh upon completion, granting 10,000 XP each. Don’t forget, there are daily quests that release each day, allowing you to bank yourself even more account levels.

Another list of Greatest Hits quests are expected to launch in March, with even more XP up for grabs.