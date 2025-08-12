Fortnite: All Mythic and Exotic Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 goes by the name of Shock ‘N Awesome and the map has been taken over by bugs. As a member of the O.X.R., the island’s anti-bug military defense force, it’s your job to eliminate these pests. Mythic and Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 can help you do just that.

Mythic and Exotic items are among the strongest in any Fortnite season. The Exotics pool in particular is made up of all new weapons and a healing option.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All Bug Types | Chapter 6 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Defeat The Queen Boss and get all Medallions | Fortnite: All Boons and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 4 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Increase O.X.R. Rank | Fortnite: OG Season 5 Battle Pass Contents | Fortnite: How to Play Red Light, Green Light | Squid Grounds Reload | Fortnite: All Weapons and Items in Squid Grounds Reload | Fortnite: How to get Bruno Mars Skins | Fortnite: How to Increase Hero Rank | Fortnite: All Hero Items and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | LEGO Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen |

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Mythic weapons

The Mythic weapons headlining Chapter 6 Season 4 are:

O.X.R. Rifle – Defeat the Queen at Demon’s Debris.

Defeat the Queen at Demon’s Debris. Enhanced Wrecker Revolver – Defeat the Queen at The Hive.

Defeat the Queen at The Hive. Sweeper Shotgun – Defeat the Queen at Ranger’s Ruin.

Defeat the Queen at Ranger’s Ruin. Leadspitter 3000 – Open the Mythic drop pod that drops during the fourth storm phase or later.

Open the Mythic drop pod that drops during the fourth storm phase or later. Overclocked Pulse Rifle – Reach Rank S+ and open the drop pod.

If you’re challenging the Queen, chip away at the Queen’s huge health bar by firing your weapons at the towering bug, but you’ll deal the most damage by shooting at the glowing part of the creature’s neck. The Queen will spit at you, make use of a body slam attack, and burrow underground to reposition and pop up in a different area, so make sure you’re staying on the move.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Exotic weapons

Exotic weapons can be found exclusively in bunkers after hitting O.X.R. Rank A. When you reach the required O.X.R. Rank, the bunkers will be marked for you to see. Here are all the Exotic weapons available to find in bunkers:

Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle – After successfully hitting an enemy, its damage output increases with subsequent successful hits.

After successfully hitting an enemy, its damage output increases with subsequent successful hits. Double Trouble – Two shotguns that can be double-pumped (swapped between with no delay.)

Two shotguns that can be double-pumped (swapped between with no delay.) Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher – Lobs Shockwave Grenades that cause a slowdown effect mid-air to both enemies and allies.

Lobs Shockwave Grenades that cause a slowdown effect mid-air to both enemies and allies. Marksman Wrecker Revolver – Wrecker Revolver but with a higher hip fire rate and headshot multiplier.

Wrecker Revolver but with a higher hip fire rate and headshot multiplier. Exotic Slap Berry Fizz – Flowberry Fizz that also grants Slap.

If previous seasons are anything to go by, more Mythic and Exotic weapons should be added to the loot pool as Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 progresses.