Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 6 Season 4

Fortnite has moved on to the Shock ‘N Awesome season and the island is suffering a bug infestation. It’s all hands on deck, including that of the NPCs, and here are the locations of every member of the NPC roster in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.
Usually, each NPC on the island offers different items for you to spend your gold bars on, ranging from weapons, to heals, throwables, and more. This time around, unless it’s a hireable character, all NPCs have the same items for sale.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC locations
- Cuddle Team Leader – At the east side of The Hive point of interest. Can be hired as a Medic using gold bars.
- Peely – East of the Supernova Academy. Can be hired as a Supply Specialist using gold bars.
- Meowscles – At Bugged Tower, south of The Hive point of interest. Can be hired as a Heavy Specialist using gold bars.
- Triggerfish – South of Swarmy Stash. Can be hired as a Scout Specialist using gold bars.
- Daigo – At the O.X.R. Base to the northwest of the Supernova Academy. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- The Night Rose – At the O.X.R. Base to the northwest of the Supernova Academy. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- Shadow Blade Hope – In Supernova Academy. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- Vengeance Jones – In Supernova Academy. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- LT. Ripp Slade – At O.X.R HQ point of interest. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- Onyx Winter – At O.X.R HQ point of interest. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- Agent Patch – At O.X.R HQ point of interest. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- Battle Gamer Mae – At O.X.R HQ point of interest. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- Morgan Myst – North side of Utopia City. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- Killswitch – East side of Utopia City. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- Yoo-Mi – At the O.X.R. Base, north of Canyon Crossing. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- Mizuki – At the O.X.R. Base, north of Canyon Crossing. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- Jade – At the O.X.R Base, east of Kappa Kappa Factory and north of Outpost Enclave. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.
- Kendo – At the O.X.R Base, east of Kappa Kappa Factory and north of Outpost Enclave. Use gold bars to purchase a Rift and an O.X.R. Patch-Up.