Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 6 Season 4

Fortnite has moved on to the Shock ‘N Awesome season and the island is suffering a bug infestation. It’s all hands on deck, including that of the NPCs, and here are the locations of every member of the NPC roster in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

Usually, each NPC on the island offers different items for you to spend your gold bars on, ranging from weapons, to heals, throwables, and more. This time around, unless it’s a hireable character, all NPCs have the same items for sale.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All Bug Types | Chapter 6 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Defeat The Queen Boss and get all Medallions | Fortnite: All Boons and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 4 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Increase O.X.R. Rank | Fortnite: OG Season 5 Battle Pass Contents | Fortnite: How to Play Red Light, Green Light | Squid Grounds Reload | Fortnite: All Weapons and Items in Squid Grounds Reload | Fortnite: How to get Bruno Mars Skins | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | LEGO Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen |

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC locations