Fortnite: How to Mine Gold Veins | Challenge Guide

Epic Games are always rolling out a variety of quests that give all players the opportunity to earn XP towards battle pass rewards. Whether that’s learning new mechanics, using certain weapons, or visiting specific areas of the map, some challenge requirements are more difficult than others. A Week 3 challenge asks you to mine five Gold Veins on the Fortnite island and if you’re unfamiliar with Gold Veins, this guide has all the details you need to know, so you can get the quest taken care of as soon as possible.

Gold Veins are a new feature that launched with Chapter 6 Season 2. Gold Veins aren’t a main mechanic and they can only be found at certain locations on the island. They aren’t overly useful, but for the purpose of this challenge, you’re going to need to hunt them down.

How to mine Gold Veins in Fortnite

Gold Veins can be found in the Lawless points of interest which are Crime City, Outlaw Oasis, Shiny Shafts, and Lonewolf Lair. They’re predominantly found by gold-infused rivers that wind in and around those areas, as well as at the foot of mountains that are covered in gold.

When you spot one Gold Vein, there’s usually another one close by, especially at the bottom of the mountain before you enter Crime City. Here you will find multiple gold veins in a row, ready and waiting for you to destroy. Since you have to mine five gold veins to complete the quest, this is your best bet to get the challenge completed as quickly as possible.

As you would expect, Gold Veins appear as rocks with gold in them. Simply take out your pickaxe to break them to progress the challenge. Destroying a gold vein also grants you gold bars and the Gold Rush temporary sprint boost effect.

As soon as you’ve destroyed five Gold Veins, the Fortnite quest will be marked as complete and you will be awarded with a healthy 30,000 XP. The next set of weekly quests will go live on March 18, 2025.