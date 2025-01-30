Fortnite: All New Weapons and Balancing Updates in Ballistic Mode

Ballistic completely switches up the pace with a 5v5 experience, while feeling familiar to Fortnite players. One way that familiarity is carried over is through the weapons that are used to tear up the battlefield. The next update will add the highly acclaimed Drum Gun to the Fortnite Ballistic arsenal, while balancing some existing options.

The Drum Gun that has featured in various iterations of the battle royale has now made it into the Ballistic mode rotation. Its magazine size makes this particular weapon stand out, a perfect choice for laying down suppressing fire. It is best suited to close and medium range battles, but keep in mind that you will have to control its recoil. To do this, you may want to shoot the Drum Gun in short, but hard hitting bursts.

The Drum Gun will be available to acquire from the Buy Menu at the beginning of a round for 3,500 Credits. Only time will tell what impact the Drum Gun will have on the Fortnite Ballistic meta and whether or not it is worth splashing the Credits on.

Bringing out the big guns

The part of the patch focused on weapon balancing is all about buffs. Here are all the weapon adjustments that will arrive with the v33.30 update, scheduled to go live on January 31, 2025.

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Point-blank damage increased

Mid-range damage increased

Long-range damage slightly reduced

Headshot multiplier reduced from 3 to 2

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Point-blank damage slightly increased

Mid-range damage slightly increased

Long-range damage slightly reduced

Reaper Sniper Rifle

First shot accuracy recovery time reduced

Magazine size increased from 3 to 5

In addition, a multitude of economy adjustments have made sure some weapons no longer break the bank:

Rift Point Device plant bonus reduced from 500 to 200 Credits

Hyper SMG cost increased from 1,500 to 1,800 Credits

Frenzy Auto Shotgun cost reduced from 1,600 to 1,500 Credits

Reaper Sniper Rifle cost reduced from 5,000 to 4,700 Credits

As Fortnite Ballistic continues its Early Access journey, expect more weapon-related updates to roll out in the near future.