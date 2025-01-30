Fortnite: When Does OG Season 2 Start?

The success of Fortnite OG continues, as veteran players flood in for a hit of nostalgia and new players get to experience the early days of the battle royale. Fortnite OG is preparing to move into Season 2 and this guide has all the details of when you can expect to jump in.

The most notable map change is the addition of the Tilted Towers point of interest. If you missed out on the original Tilted Towers the first time around, you can now experience it in all its glory.

Welcome back to Fortnite OG Season 2

Fortnite OG Season 2 will begin on January 31, 2025. Epic Games is yet to confirm a time, but Season 1 OG went live at 6am PST, so there’s a chance that Season 2 could follow suit.

When the next phase of Fortnite OG drops, the current map will be replaced with Season 2 points of interest which are:

Junk Junction

Haunted Hills

Pleasant Park

Snobby Shores

Tilted Towers

Greasy Grove

Shifty Shafts

Flush Factory

Fatal Fields

Moisty Mire

Salty Springs

Retail Row

Dusty Depot

Lonely Lodge

Tomato Town

Anarchy Acres

Wailing Woods

If you’re looking for a hot drop, Tilted Towers is the place to be. Not only is it central on the map, but the sheer amount of chests provides opportunities to obtain strong loot early on. With the ability to secure the high ground, you can pick off players from afar, or go for high engagements between the tight-knit floors of the various buildings.

Another fan favorite location making a comeback is Shifty Shafts which is also expected to be heavily populated. The location is relatively small and has underground segments, so make sure your head is on a swivel at all times.

Of course, a new season means a fresh OG pass packed with revamped cosmetics. Although the contents of the battle pass are yet to be revealed, a teaser posted on the Fortnite X account shows an updated Black Knight skin and a Cuddle Team Leader variant.