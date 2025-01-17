Fortnite: How to get MechaGodzilla and Kong Skins

The Fortnite and Godzilla crossover has brought various themed cosmetics to the battle royale, including Godzilla and Kong skins. If you want to play as one half or both members of the epic showdown, this guide has all the details you need to know on how to add MechaGodzilla and Kong skins to your locker.

Fully represent MechaGodzilla and Kong with matching cosmetics. The whole package is available, from pickaxes, to back blings, and even weapon wraps.

How to get MechaGodzilla and Kong skins in Fortnite

Whether you want to cause chaos as MechaGodzilla or the mighty King Kong, the skins are only available through the Fortnite in-game store. The MechaGodzilla and Kong bundle is priced at 2,800 V-Bucks and contains the following:

Proton Drill Pickaxe

Kong’s Battle Axe Pickaxe

Proton Exo-Boosters Back Bling

B.E.A.S.T. Armorplate Back Bling

Roar Power Weapon Wrap

Cybernetic Scream Weapon Wrap

B.E.A.S.T. Glove Emote

Kong Oufit

MechaGodzilla Outfit

The MechaGodzilla reactive style adds a red glow between the metallic structure of the skin’s body and tail. The King Kong skin isn’t reactive, but it rocks a yellow mech arm which matches the B.E.A.S.T Armorplate Back Bling.

It’s possible to purchase the cosmetics separately if you don’t want to splash the cash on the bundle. The price tags of the individual cosmetics are:

Kong Outfit (including B.E.A.S.T Armorplate Back Bling) – 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks MechaGodzilla Outfit (including Proton Exo-Boosters Back Bling) – 1,800 V-Bucks

1,800 V-Bucks Kong’s Battle Axe Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Proton Drill Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks B.E.A.S.T. Glove Emote – 400 V-Bucks

400 V-Bucks Cybernetic Scream Weapon Wrap – 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Roar Power Weapon Wrap – 500 V-Bucks

The MechaGodzilla and Kong bundle is expected to remain in the Fortnite item shop until January 24, 2025.

Those aren’t all the Godzilla cosmetics that are available in Fortnite. Battle Pass owners can obtain a reactive Godzilla skin and matching cosmetics by earning account levels.

The B.E.A.S.T. Glove Emote makes use of different sound effects when equipped with MechaGodzilla compared to the standard Godzilla skin. It is even possible to equip Kicks to the Godzilla skin.