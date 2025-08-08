Fortnite: All Weapons and Items in OG Season 5 Loot Pool

Fortnite OG continues to receive seasonal updates, corresponding with the original experience. Chapter 1 Season 5 ended in September of 2018, but players can go back and relieve it all over again in Fortnite OG Season 5, with the classic loot pool still intact.
Leading up to the original Season 5, cracks in the sky created by the Blast Off event allowed for new realities to emerge and interfere with the Fortnite timeline Just days before Season 5 began, rifts started forming around the island, rifting away objects and bringing in new ones from other realities, including points of interest. Most notably, Paradise Palms replaced Moisty Mire, Anarchy Acres was removed for Lazy Links, and Viking Village stood tall as a vantage point.
More Fortnite guides
Fortnite: How to Defeat The Queen Boss and get all Medallions | Fortnite: All Boons and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 4 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Increase O.X.R. Rank | Fortnite: OG Season 5 Battle Pass Contents | Fortnite: How to Play Red Light, Green Light | Squid Grounds Reload | Fortnite: All Weapons and Items in Squid Grounds Reload | Fortnite: How to get Bruno Mars Skins | Fortnite: How to Increase Hero Rank | Fortnite: How to use Krypto Treats | Fortnite: All Hero Items and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | LEGO Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen |
Fortnite OG Season 5 loot pool
Here are all the weapons and items from the Chapter 1 Season 5 loot pool that will be in Fortnite OG Season 5, with some arriving in future updates:
- Compact Submachine Gun (live at season launch)
- Heavy Sniper Rifle (live at season launch)
- Double Barrel Shotgun (live at season launch)
- Rift-To-Go (live at season launch)
- Shockwave Grenade (live at season launch)
- Suppressed Assault Rifle (arriving later in the season)
- Grappler (arriving later in the season)
- Port-A-Fortress (arriving later in the season)
- Assault Rifle
- Burst Assault Rifle
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Thermal Scoped Rifle
- Light Machine Gun
- Drum Gun
- Minigun
- Revolver
- Pistol
- Suppressed Pistol
- Dual Pistols
- Hand Cannon
- Suppressed Submachine Gun
- Pump Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Heavy Shotgun
- Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
- Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
- Hunting Rifle
- Grenade Launcher
- Rocket Launcher
- Guided Missile
- Boogie Bomb
- Bushes
- Cozy Campfire
- Clingers
- Grenade
- Impulse Grenade
- Remote Explosives
- Stink Bomb
- Port-A-Bunker
- Port-A-Fort
- Damage Trap
- Launch Pad (non-throwable)
- Bouncer
- Bandages
- Med Kits
- Shield Potions
- Small Shield Potions
- Slurp Juice
- Chug Jugs
- Apples
- Mushrooms
As Chapter 1 Season 5 progresses, the glowing cube that has become part of Fortnite’s identity will appear near Paradise Palms, before setting off on a journey across the island. Its final destination is expected to be Loot Lake, where it will sink in preparation for Season 6.