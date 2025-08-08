Fortnite: All Weapons and Items in OG Season 5 Loot Pool

Fortnite OG continues to receive seasonal updates, corresponding with the original experience. Chapter 1 Season 5 ended in September of 2018, but players can go back and relieve it all over again in Fortnite OG Season 5, with the classic loot pool still intact.

Leading up to the original Season 5, cracks in the sky created by the Blast Off event allowed for new realities to emerge and interfere with the Fortnite timeline Just days before Season 5 began, rifts started forming around the island, rifting away objects and bringing in new ones from other realities, including points of interest. Most notably, Paradise Palms replaced Moisty Mire, Anarchy Acres was removed for Lazy Links, and Viking Village stood tall as a vantage point.

Fortnite OG Season 5 loot pool

Here are all the weapons and items from the Chapter 1 Season 5 loot pool that will be in Fortnite OG Season 5, with some arriving in future updates:

Compact Submachine Gun (live at season launch)

Heavy Sniper Rifle (live at season launch)

Double Barrel Shotgun (live at season launch)

Rift-To-Go (live at season launch)

Shockwave Grenade (live at season launch)

Suppressed Assault Rifle (arriving later in the season)

Grappler (arriving later in the season)

Port-A-Fortress (arriving later in the season)

Assault Rifle

Burst Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Thermal Scoped Rifle

Light Machine Gun

Drum Gun

Minigun

Revolver

Pistol

Suppressed Pistol

Dual Pistols

Hand Cannon

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Hunting Rifle

Grenade Launcher

Rocket Launcher

Guided Missile

Boogie Bomb

Bushes

Cozy Campfire

Clingers

Grenade

Impulse Grenade

Remote Explosives

Stink Bomb

Port-A-Bunker

Port-A-Fort

Damage Trap

Launch Pad (non-throwable)

Bouncer

Bandages

Med Kits

Shield Potions

Small Shield Potions

Slurp Juice

Chug Jugs

Apples

Mushrooms

As Chapter 1 Season 5 progresses, the glowing cube that has become part of Fortnite’s identity will appear near Paradise Palms, before setting off on a journey across the island. Its final destination is expected to be Loot Lake, where it will sink in preparation for Season 6.