Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Fortnite: All Returning Weapons in Season 4 OG

by

A whole host of fan favorites are back.

Thinking back to the weapons that featured in the Fortnite Season 4 loot pool, the first bits of kit that may come to mind is the Drum Gun, Dual Pistols, and the Jetpack. Those weapons and more have returned as Fortnite OG has transitioned into Season 4.

Epic Games continue to take players down memory lane by bringing back the points of interest, loot pool, and remixed skins that made up past seasons. The launch of Season 4 OG sees the return of weapons and items that have shaped the identity of Fortnite battle royale.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get all Unstable Exotic Weapons | Fortnite: How to get all Boons and Their Abilities | Chapter 6 Season 3 Fortnite: How to Defeat Kor Boss | Fortnite: How to Defeat Daigo the Mask Maker | Fortnite: How to Increase Hero Rank | Fortnite: How to use Krypto Treats | Fortnite: All Hero Items and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the Free First Order Stormtrooper Skin | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | Fortnite: How to get Inside the Train Vault | Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them | Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks | LEGO Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | 

Shaking off the dust

The weapons making a comeback from the original Season 4 are as follows:

  • Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle
  • Apples
  • Hop Rocks
  • Mushrooms
  • Bouncer
  • Drum Gun
  • Dual Pistols
  • Jetpack
  • Stink Bomb

Here’s all the loot being carried over from Season 3 to the beginning of Season 4:

  • Assault Rifle
  • Burst Assault Rifle (Epic and Legendary rarities have arrived.)
  • Scoped Assault Rifle
  • Light Machine Gun
  • Minigun
  • Revolver
  • Pistol
  • Suppressed Pistol
  • Suppressed Submachine Gun
  • Tactical Submachine Gun
  • Pump Shotgun
  • Tactical Shotgun
  • Heavy Shotgun
  • Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
  • Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
  • Hunting Rifle
  • Grenade Launcher
  • Rocket Launcher
  • Guided Missile
  • Boogie Bomb
  • Bushes
  • Cozy Campfire
  • Clingers
  • Grenade
  • Impulse Grenade
  • Remote Explosives
  • Port-A-Bunker
  • Damage Trap
  • Launch Pad (non-throwable version)
  • Bandages
  • Med Kits
  • Shield Potions
  • Small Shield Potions
  • Slurp Juice
  • Chug Jugs

Although not a weapon, the Shopping Cart has joined the island. This was the game’s first vehicle to hit battle royale modes all the way back in 2018. Either yourself or a teammate can hop in the Shopping Cart and be pushed around at high speeds. Keep in mind that the Shopping Cart has no breaks, so it’s full steam ahead!

There’s so much more for Fortnite OG fans to look forward to, including a live event which will be the first of its kind in the OG playlist. As Season 4 progresses, so too will the story of The Visitor, linking to the Blast Off live event and the rocket that changed the face of the beloved map.

Recent Videos

20 INSANELY FAST Games That FORCE YOU TO THINK FAST

20 INSANELY FAST Games That FORCE YOU TO THINK FAST
Switch 2: 10 Tips & Tricks You PROBABLY DIDN'T KNOW

Switch 2: 10 Tips & Tricks You PROBABLY DIDN'T KNOW
10 AA Games That Were ALMOST A MASTERPIECE

10 AA Games That Were ALMOST A MASTERPIECE
10 Games That Were Also EXPECTED TO FAIL

10 Games That Were Also EXPECTED TO FAIL
The Alters - Before You Buy

The Alters - Before You Buy
GAMESTOP MAKES BIG DECISION, GTA 6 MUSIC LEAK? & MORE

GAMESTOP MAKES BIG DECISION, GTA 6 MUSIC LEAK? & MORE
XBOX Handheld: 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW

XBOX Handheld: 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW
Mindseye - Before You Buy

Mindseye - Before You Buy
Dune Awakening - Before You Buy

Dune Awakening - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , ,