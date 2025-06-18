Fortnite: All Returning Weapons in Season 4 OG

Thinking back to the weapons that featured in the Fortnite Season 4 loot pool, the first bits of kit that may come to mind is the Drum Gun, Dual Pistols, and the Jetpack. Those weapons and more have returned as Fortnite OG has transitioned into Season 4.

Epic Games continue to take players down memory lane by bringing back the points of interest, loot pool, and remixed skins that made up past seasons. The launch of Season 4 OG sees the return of weapons and items that have shaped the identity of Fortnite battle royale.

Shaking off the dust

The weapons making a comeback from the original Season 4 are as follows:

Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

Apples

Hop Rocks

Mushrooms

Bouncer

Drum Gun

Dual Pistols

Jetpack

Stink Bomb

Here’s all the loot being carried over from Season 3 to the beginning of Season 4:

Assault Rifle

Burst Assault Rifle (Epic and Legendary rarities have arrived.)

Scoped Assault Rifle

Light Machine Gun

Minigun

Revolver

Pistol

Suppressed Pistol

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Hunting Rifle

Grenade Launcher

Rocket Launcher

Guided Missile

Boogie Bomb

Bushes

Cozy Campfire

Clingers

Grenade

Impulse Grenade

Remote Explosives

Port-A-Bunker

Damage Trap

Launch Pad (non-throwable version)

Bandages

Med Kits

Shield Potions

Small Shield Potions

Slurp Juice

Chug Jugs

Although not a weapon, the Shopping Cart has joined the island. This was the game’s first vehicle to hit battle royale modes all the way back in 2018. Either yourself or a teammate can hop in the Shopping Cart and be pushed around at high speeds. Keep in mind that the Shopping Cart has no breaks, so it’s full steam ahead!

There’s so much more for Fortnite OG fans to look forward to, including a live event which will be the first of its kind in the OG playlist. As Season 4 progresses, so too will the story of The Visitor, linking to the Blast Off live event and the rocket that changed the face of the beloved map.