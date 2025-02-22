Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite has gone Lawless in Chapter 2 Season 6, allowing you to adopt a life of crime in battle royale modes. To accomplish your missions and complete heists, you’re going to need some powerful weapons to mow down anyone in your tracks. The loot pool has seen some big changes, so it’s beneficial to get acquainted with all the adjustments you can expect to see when you jump out of the battle bus for the first time this season.

There are a vast array of weapons you can add to your arsenal this season. Epic Games has even shared details of some weapons that will join the fight in a future update. It’s too early to tell if there are going to be some stand-out meta weapons. Before we get ahead of ourselves, below you’ll find a list of utilities that you have to work with for now.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 loot pool

Here are all the new weapons to assist you in your criminal endeavours:

Collateral Damage Assault Rifle

Falcon Eye Sniper

Thermite

Plasma Burst Laser

The Kneecapper

Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit

Double Down Pistol

Gold Splash

Med-Mist Grenade

Port-A-Cover

Pulse Scanner

Outlaw Shotgun (arriving in v34.10)

Pump and Dump (arriving in v34.10)

Rocket Drill (arriving in v34.10)

The following weapons have been unvaulted:

Mammoth Pistol

Sticky Grenade Launcher

Striker Burst Rifle

EMP Grenade

Turrets

The weapons and items that have been placed in the vault for another day are:

Fury Assault Rifle

Ranger Assault Rifle

Surgefire submachine gun

Oni Shotgun

Lock On Pistol

Rail Gun

Hunting Rifle

Kinetic Blade

Typhoon Blade

Oni Masks

Chug Splash

Shield Keg

One of the most interesting new additions is The Kneecapper, a baseball bat that reduces the energy cost of sprinting and increases sprint speed and jump height. Put simply, it acts as a replacement for the Typhoon Blade from last season. In addition, the upcoming Pump and Dump only takes up a single weapon slot, but allows you to hold a Pump Shotgun in one hand and a submachine gun in the other for the first time in Fortnite history.

As always, you can add a Medallion to your inventory to gain boosts in Chapter 6 Season 2. Defeating the Fletcher Kane boss will allow you to pick up the Unstoppable Medallion that increases sprint speed and lets you bash enemies by sprinting into them. Taking down Shogun X will award the Super Shield Medallion, which places down a Shield Bubble Jr when using healing items.