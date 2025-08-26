Fortnite: How to get the Precision Air Strike

Fortnite has moved on to the Shock ‘N Awesome season and the island is suffering a bug infestation. Already, the loot pool has an array of powerful items that help you combat the bugs and any opponents standing in the way of your victory royale. As the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 loot pool continues to evolve, one of the most effective additions yet has arrived in the form of the Precision Air Strike.

To use the Precision Air Strike, simply point the red laser to the area you want to hit and activate it. When you activate the strike, red lasers will rain down from above, dealing devastating damage within the designated area. Any opponent, building, or object hit by the strike will be obliterated in the process. The Precision Air Strike only has one charge, so be sure to use it wisely.

How to get the Precision Air Strike in Fortnite

The Precision Air Strike can only be found in Drop Pods that are Rank A and higher, or in O.X.R. Bunkers. As you’re eliminating bugs, enemy players, and looting chests, your O.X.R. Rank will increase.

When you reach Rank A, a Drop Pod will land in your area. Open it to have a chance to get your hands on the Precision Air Strike. Also at Rank A, you’ll be able to access O.X.R. Bunkers, which will be marked for you to see, containing Exotic weapons and have the potential to house the Precision Air Strike.

A weekly quest asks you to destroy 25 objects using the Precision Air Strike, in exchange for 20,000 XP. To complete the challenge, it’s best to let off the Precision Air Strike on a point of interest that has a lot of buildings such as Supernova Academy and Outlaw Oasis.

However, keep in mind that the Precision Air Strike may not spawn in every relevant Drop Pod or Bunker, meaning you may have to scour multiple Fortnite matches before you find a Precision Air Strike.