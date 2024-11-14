Fortnite: Where to Find Ice Spice | Chapter 2 Remix

With Epic Games taking fans all the way back to Chapter 2, the experience has been kept fresh with weekly updates featuring a range of musical stars. Week 3 has brought Ice Spice to Fortnite and this guide has all the details you need to know about her location and the items she has in her possession.

Ice Spice isn’t the only rapper to take their talents to the Fortnite Island. The season kicked off with Snoop Dogg taking over the Doggpound, Eminem making a return, and now Ice Spice is ready to put up a fight. To close out the throwback season, a Juice WRLD live event will celebrate the legacy of the artist.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All XP Gnome Locations | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: How to get the Ice Spice Skin | Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: All Reboot Rally Quests and Rewards | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: How to get the Free Golden Scythe Pickaxe | Fortnite: What are Kicks and How to get Them | Fortnite: How to get TNTina’s Mythic Ka-Boom Bow | Fortnite: How to get Meowdas’ Mythic Peow Peow Rifle | Fortnite: How to get Snoop Dogg’s Mythic Drum Gun | Fortnite: All New, Unvaulted, and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: How to get the Free Juice WRLD Skin | Fortnite: All Unvaulted and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix Reload | Fortnite: What is Sleep Mode? | Fortnite: How to Enable Proximity Chat | Fortnite: How to get the Free Katalina Skin |

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Ice Spice location

Ice Spice resides at the new Ice Isle point of interest, replacing Shark Island. This particular area can be found at the top left corner of the map. The Ice Spice NPC roams around the inside of the shopping mall, but the area is also guarded by GHOST Henchmen.

Like other bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, you can eliminate Ice Spice to obtain her Mythic Grappler and Mythic Rifle. In addition, she will drop a vault keycard, allowing you to gain access to more rare loot that is locked away in the island’s vault. Not only that, but Ice Spice will automatically join your squad when you deplete her health bar, acting as an extra line of defense.

Keep in mind that plenty of other players will want to see what Ice Spice has to offer, so the chances are that you’ll have to fight off other opponents before you take on Ice Spice. Moreover, the fact that Ice Isle is on the edge of the map means it is more susceptible to being one of the first areas engulfed by the storm. You may have to plan a quick escape to a nearby island or the closest point of interest.

If you want to represent Ice Spice, you can purchase her skin which is expected to hit the in-game store with the next refresh.