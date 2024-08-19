Fortnite: How to get the Free Katalina Skin

After a long hiatus, Fortnite is back on iOS devices in the European Union. If you’re in the EU, download Fortnite from the mobile Epic Games Store now available on iOS and the same can be done on Android worldwide. To celebrate the return of Fortnite on iOS devices for those who reside in the EU, Epic Games are giving away the free Katalina skin and matching cosmetics. It isn’t often that free outfits are up for grabs, so you’ll definitely want to know how to own this one.

Fortnite is back on Apple devices in the EU better than ever. Mobile gamers can now play creator-made islands built with UEFN from their handheld device, as well as LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All Ranked Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to get Captain America’s Shield | Fortnite: All Mythic Weapon Locations | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to get Dual Micro SMGs | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All Boss Locations and Medallion Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Enable Proximity Chat | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Activated Balloons | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Pressure and Trigger Plates | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bus Station | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rift Shards | Fortnite: How to get Free Fall Guys Pink Plushie Back Bling | Fortnite: How to Earn a Double Elimination | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: All Sweat Summer Event and Rewards | Fortnite: All Reload Bonus Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function |

How to unlock the Katalina skin in Fortnite

The Katalina skin can be obtained for free by completing quests in the Fortnite mobile app. However, this isn’t all that’s on the line as you can earn her entire set to kit out your character in full feline style.

Here are all the details regarding quest requirements and the rewards that’ll be added to your Fortnite locker upon completing each one.

Earn 25,000 XP to unlock the Tactical Kat Wrap

Earn 50,000 XP to unlock the Kat Claws Pickaxe

Earn 75,000 XP to unlock the Katalina’s Kit Bag Back Bling

Earn 100,000 XP to unlock the Katalina Outfit

According to Epic Games, quest rewards aren’t exclusive and will be made available in the Fortnite store at a later date. Therefore, if you don’t take part in the Katalina quests, you’ll still be able to get the outfit, but it’ll be in exchange for V-Bucks.

Those who want to rack up 100,000 XP in the mobile version of Fortnite have until the v32.00 update in November to do so. The cosmetics can then be used not only on Fortnite mobile, but across all platforms in which you play Fortnite on.