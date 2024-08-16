Fortnite: How to get Captain America’s Shield

Fortnite hasn’t been short of Marvel crossovers and the universe has yet again taken center stage for Chapter 5 Season 4. Going by the name of Absolute Doom, this season sees Doctor Doom as the main antagonist, with Marvel’s War Machine, Gwenpool, the Wakandan royal Shuri, Captain Jones, and Peelverine joining forces to take him down. In order to put up a fight, you’re going to need some strong weaponry and fittingly, Captain America’s Shield is back for Chapter 5 Season 4.

Captain America’s Shield first made its debut all the way back in Season 8 which took place in February 2019. The item was exclusive to the Endgame Limited Time mode, but it is now in battle royale modes with some updates.

Where to find Captain America’s Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Predominantly, Captain America’s Shield can be found by looting Doom chests and Avengers chests which are located at the new points of interest. These areas are The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom. If you’re lucky, you may even come across the iconic shield as floor loot.

If you want to get Captain America’s Shield the easy way, you can buy one from the Captain Jonesy NPC. He can be found at the Ship It! Station, southeast of The Raft and he will sell you the versatile weapon for 300 gold bars.

Depending on your situation, there are many uses for Captain America’s Shield. It can be tossed at enemies and structures to deal damage, bash your opponents while sprinting, or block incoming damage. Its defensive capabilities are particularly useful against the Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets Mythic.

Now you know how to get Captain America’s Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, you can carry it like a true hero in your next match.