Fortnite: How to get Dual Micro SMGs

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is here, bringing Marvel heroes and villains to the forefront for an epic showdown. To fight off the antagonists led by Doctor Doom, you’re going to need weapons in your arsenal that can pack a serious punch. One weapon that will get the job done in short range Fortnite encounters are the Dual Micro SMGs.

As the name suggests, Dual Micro SMGs see you carry two submachine guns rather than one. They possess a high rate of fire, resulting in light ammo getting depleted just as quickly. Dual Micro SMGs should be used at close range only, as damage drops substantially at long distances.

More Fortnite guides

How to get the Dual Micro SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

The Dual Micro SMGs can be found in all rarities by looting chests, supply drops, and even as floor loot. This weapon can be found all over the island, but to increase your chances of owning the akimbos early on, you may want to land at one of the new points of interest and open as many chests as possible. Castle Doom, Doomstadt, and The Raft are the new areas on the map that are ready and waiting to be explored.

Additionally, there is a Mythic version of the Dual Micro SMGs, obtained from the Gwenpool NPC. The Mythic variant is covered in pink and are in a cartoon style, mirroring the Gwenpool skin in-game.

Although the majority of weapons can be modified at a bench, the Dual Micro SMGs are excluded from the modification pool. By themselves, the twin submachine guns are already strong and if Epic Games allowed them to be modified, they could display dominance that not even Doctor Doom could handle.

Now you know how to get the Dual Micro SMGs in Fortnite, you’re guaranteed to have fun in close-quarter combat.