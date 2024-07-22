Fortnite: How to Plunder Gold Bars | Challenge Guide

Pirates of the Caribbean is the latest franchise to get a crossover with Fortnite and it allows you to get a taste of life as a pirate. It has brought a ship to the map, updated the loot pool, and launched a themed event which allows you to unlock some cursed cosmetics. In order to progress through the event, you must complete quests and one of the requirements asks you to plunder gold bars in Fortnite. With this guide, you’ll have the challenge ticked off your list in no time.

You wouldn’t be a true pirate if you weren’t searching for treasure, especially gold. The gold bars that are on the Fortnite island are what any pirate would want to get their hands on, so it’s hardly surprising that this is a requirements of the themed questline.

More Fortnite guides

How to plunder gold bars in Fortnite

Plundering gold bars essentially means picking up gold bars. There are a multitude of ways to increase your gold bar reserves including looting chests, cash registers, opening safes, and picking up gold bars dropped by enemy players. The chances are that you are grabbing gold bars every match already without even realizing.

If you want to go out of your way to earn some extra gold bars, you can do so by completing contracts such as bounties. Piles of gold are also dotted around the map, such as on the boat in the new Shipwreck Shallows point of interest and inside weapon bunkers.

Gold bars have many uses in a Fortnite match. This includes buying weapons, bullets, or heals from vending machines and purchasing items from NPCs. The Jack Sparrow NPC, for example, wields the Mythic Ship in a Bottle which can be bought using 200 gold bars.