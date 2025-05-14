Roblox Grow A Garden Moonlit Mutation Guide

What’s one of the best ways to keep players coming to your title and partaking in all it has to offer? Well, you could always offer them special events to join and get exclusive stuff in! That tends to work more times than not. In the case of Roblox Grow A Garden, there’s a special lunar event happening where you can get special mutations if you plant your crops right. We’ve talked about mutations in a previous guide, and these ones are just as valuable, as they can grant you items and bonuses that are exclusive to this event. So, if you’re interested in what is being offered here, be sure to read our guide below!

How To Get Moonlit Mutation In Roblox Grow A Garden

Okay, so here’s the “good news/bad news” part of this guide. The good news is that it can be really easy to get the moonlit mutation that this event offers. After all, the only true prerequisite for it is that you have to have fully grown crops, which you can do at any time, and then wait for night to fall.

That’s it. However, the “bad news” here is that the game doesn’t just immediately grant you those mutations to all your crops. Instead, it’s a random thing that’ll happen whenever it pleases. That means you never know when you’ll get the mutation, or which crop will get it.

Now, once you get those mutations, you’ll go to the Wise Old Owl NPC and trade them in for special “Lunar Points” that you can use to get items that are only available in this event. One of those items is the Night Staff.

This is the sole “workaround” for this event. Once you get the Night Staff, you can use it at night to grant your crops the mutation. HOWEVER, it only has six uses, and thus, you’ll only get to transform six random crops into the mutated version.

A key thing to note here is that not only is it random, but if you use the Night Staff on some of your better crop options, you’ll get more Lunar Points when you trade them in. In other words, don’t just use the staff willy-nilly; really think about what number of points you want to get before waving it around.

If you keep all of this in mind and play your cards/crops right, you’ll get some fun things through the event and feel like you have an all-new garden.