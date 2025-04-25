Roblox Grow A Garden Mutations Guide

In life, just as in fictional interpretations of it, there are times when something happens that is truly unexpected. As in, you do everything you were supposed to do, and then the result is something out of the ordinary. For example, imagine being a farmer and planting a crop like you had done a thousand times before, and yet, when you pull up the crop, it’s larger than it should be, or it has a unique shape compared to the other crops. That can happen in the real world, and it can happen in Roblox Grow A Garden. Just like that real-world farmer, if you get a mutation in the game, you’ll want to show it off.

In fact, in Roblox Grow A Garden, mutations in your crops are a great way of making money. Thus, you’ll want to stack the deck to try and get them. In our guide, we’ll break down these crop mutations and what they mean.

Crop Mutations

Arguably, the most valuable of the mutations is the “Gold Mutation.” It may only happen 1% of the time, but if you get it, you’ll be able to sell that crop for twenty times what it’s usually worth! Thus, you might want to “manage things,” so you’re planting as many crops as possible so you can potentially get that 1% chance of a golden crop appearing.

In contrast, the “Wet Mutation” happens via a rainstorm in the game. The rain itself transforms some of the crops at times, and the ones that are mutated in this way sell for twice as much. It’s not the biggest profit booster, but it does have a 50% chance of happening when it rains. So, it balances out.

Additionally, if there’s a thunderstorm in the area and lightning strikes your crops, they’ll get the “Shocked Mutation” and be worth 50 times their original value! The catch, naturally, is that this is even rarer than the Gold Mutation! So, you can’t count on this happening on a regular basis.

The “Overgrown Mutation” is arguably the least useful, which is ironic because it’s the mutation you can actually control. By using certain kinds of sprinklers, you can “entice” your crops to grow to a massive size. Yet, even with this mutation, they still sell for the same amount.

Another mutation you can control is the “Choc Mutation,” you have to spend 500K to get the Chocolate Sprinkler, but once you do, you can make your crops turn to chocolate. Yet, that only doubles their value, so think hard before doing it.

Finally, and most difficult to get, is the “Rainbow Mutation.” This happens naturally, but it’s so rare that it only occurs 0.1% of the time! That’s rare. Still, like the Shocked Mutation, if you get it, it’s worth 50 times what it was before!