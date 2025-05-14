Ubisoft Has Decided To Delay Several Of Its Games

Ubisoft has had a rough go lately. Their games might not have made the strides they had hoped. Fortunately, after several delays, Assassin’s Creed Shadows was released as a means to hopefully turn things around. Recently, the company held an earnings call that confirmed that they are delaying several of their upcoming games, in part due to the success they have seen from the latest Assassin’s Creed game.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re discovering that an earnings call from Ubisoft to wrap up the financial year has confirmed that several of their big IPs will be pushed back. Apparently, Ubisoft has seen its success with Assassin’s Creed Shadows and felt that giving some extra time for these upcoming games will prompt a better overall experience for players and, in turn, provide more revenue for Ubisoft with units sold.

So as it stands, the 2025-2026 fiscal year will not see as significant growth as projected for 2026-2027 and 2027-2028. That’s as much information as we have right now, as there’s no indication as to what IPs will get pushed back. But, we are at least getting a heads up that some of the more anticipated franchises might not pop up for a little while longer. For instance, as Insider Gaming speculates, this could be games attached to their biggest franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell. I know quite a few fans were waiting on the revival of the Splinter Cell IP, so this news might be unfortunate.

That’s, of course, just speculation. We’ll have to wait and see what games are confirmed to land in the marketplace from Ubisoft. We’re close to the month of June, where we have events like the Summer Game Fest. Potentially, we’ll see Ubisoft participate during this event or even hold one of their own events. If we see most of their big IPs pushed back, it might be a little lackluster to have a dedicated Ubisoft event. But again, all we can do is wait and see if there are any new games confirmed to release during FY2025-2026.