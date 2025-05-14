PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Additions For May 2025 Have Been Confirmed

PlayStation has taken to the official PlayStation Blog and confirmed what games will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog service this month. It’s always exciting to see what games come to services each month, like this one. So, fortunately, the wait is over to see what is coming to the Game Catalog to tie us over until April hits. Here is exactly what you can expect and when you’ll be able to play it!

That said, this is not the same deal as the monthly PlayStation Plus games. While everyone subscribed to PlayStation Plus is given access to these games, the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is only for those on two specific tiers of the service. More specifically, those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium will gain access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

For those unaware, the Game Catalog is a wide collection of games available to enjoy at leisure. These games rotate out over time. Each month, Sony reveals what games are coming to the service next, and for May, you can expect the following game additions.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog May 2025

Sand Land | PS4, PS5

Soul Hackers 2 | PS5

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition | PS4, PS5

Battlefield V | PS4

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy | PS4, PS5

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising | PS4, PS5

Humankind | PS4, PS5

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life | PS5

Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium

Battle Engine Aquila | PS4, PS5

While we are getting confirmation that these games are coming to the service, it’s worth noting that the titles are not currently available. Instead, you can expect all of the games listed above to be available for players to enjoy on May 20, 2025. That should hopefully give you something to enjoy this second half of the month until that next major title on your radar drops.