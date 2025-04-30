PlayStation Plus Confirms Monthly Games For May 2025

We’re heading into the month of May and if you’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus, you know that means a new collection of games is coming your way. It’s always exciting to see what new games are being added to subscription services like PS Plus at the start of the month. So, if you don’t have anything on your radar to play for the next couple of weeks, maybe these games will help fill the time.

Taking to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has unveiled the new collection of games coming to the PS Plus service. Unlike the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, to get the free monthly game offerings, you only need to be subscribed to PS Plus Essential. So, for the month of May, we have two games confirmed for the PlayStation 4 and one that is tied just to the PlayStation 5.

PS Plus May Monthly Games

Ark: Survival Ascended | PS5

Balatro | PS5, PS4

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun | PS5, PS4

It’s worth noting that all three games will be available to download if you’re subscribed to PS Plus on May 6, 2025. The games will remain available to claim for your account until June 2. That should give you plenty of time to download and enjoy these games before they are replaced next month.

Of course, that said, we’re still in April. So, if you have yet to do so then you can still go through the games that were made available this month. Those games that were released on PS Plus this month include RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and lastly, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Hopefully those games along with the next set of titles coming our way will pique your interest. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for even more games, why not check out the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog?