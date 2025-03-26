PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For April Are Confirmed

Each month is exciting if you subscribe to services like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass. The new month means new content is being added to the service. Today, we’re getting official word as to what PlayStation Plus Monthly Games will be coming next month. If you’re not already subscribed, here’s what you might be missing out on!

PlayStation Plus is a worthwhile service to subscribe to for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. There are three tiers available for PlayStation Plus services. However, you only need to be on the entry-level of PlayStation Plus to gain access to the free monthly game offerings. So, if you’re at least a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, you’ll get the following games next month.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games April 2025

RoboCop: Rogue City | PS5

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre | PS4, PS5

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory | PS4

Those three games will all be available to claim and enjoy on April 1, 2025. That’s a welcomed date, as you don’t have to wait very long before you can gain access to the games. However, there is still some time left to go back and claim the games that were added this month.

For those of you who need a reminder, the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for this month are Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and lastly, Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. So, if you haven’t done so already, you’ll want to go back and claim those games to enjoy before they are removed after March 31, 2025. Meanwhile, we also know that after this year, Sony is dialing back their offerings and will focus on just the PlayStation 5 console. That means you’ll want to focus on what games you can acquire for the PlayStation 4 for the remainder of this year.