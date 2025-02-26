PlayStation Plus March Monthly Games Have Been Confirmed

This month flew by, and we’re coming to March soon. With it comes a slew of new content from our favorite services. Included in the mix is PlayStation Plus. If you’re subscribed, then you are getting a new set of video games to enjoy. That’s just one of the major pluses of being a subscriber, and best of all, these monthly game offerings from Sony are available across all three tiers of the PlayStation Plus service.

The PlayStation Blog uploaded a new post highlighting the games confirmed for PlayStation Plus Monthly additions for March. Those games will all be available on March 4, 2025. As mentioned, this includes all three tiers of PlayStation Plus, so even if you’re just on the basic Essential tier, you’ll still get access to these games. You can find the games being added below.

PlayStation Plus March Monthly Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | PS5

Sonic Colors: Ultimate | PS4

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection | PS4, PS5

Of course, we have to wait until they unlock next week to actually enjoy them. However, you still have time to claim the February Monthly Games. Those of you who have yet to do so will find that those games include PayDay 3, High On Life, and Pac-Man World Re-Pac.

But once March 4, 2025, hits, you’ll have until March 31, 2025, to claim the latest set of games before they are removed for the following month’s additions. Meanwhile, it’s also worth mentioning that we learned not long ago that we learned PlayStation Plus Monthly games will be coming to an end for the PlayStation 4 platform. The news came during the February 2025 title reveals where Sony is ending the PlayStation 4 offerings after this year comes to an end. So, you might soon want to consider jumping to the PlayStation 5 platform if you haven’t already.