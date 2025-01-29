PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For February 2025 Confirmed

The start of a new month is exciting. A slew of new content is coming down the pipeline for video games. If you’re mainly gaming on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you might be subscribed to PlayStation Plus. This service grants you access to online multiplayer, among other benefits. Those just on the service’s entry-level tier will still gain monthly access to new free video games.

Today, taking to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has confirmed what games are coming to the PlayStation Plus service for the month of February. This is for the monthly games addition and is not to be confused with games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. So, those of you keen to have something new to enjoy this coming month will have three games that you can claim soon to enjoy at your leisure.

PlayStation Plus February 2025 Monthly Games

Payday 3 | PS5

High on Life | PS4, PS5

Pac-Man World Re-Pac | PS4, PS5

All of these games will be available to claim and start enjoying on February 4, 2025, and will be available until March 3, 2025. That said, there is still time left to grab this month’s current offering. If you don’t recall, this month, players were given Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and, lastly, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.

Unfortunately, if you’re strictly playing on PlayStation 4, then your time is ending with PlayStation Plus Monthly Games. It was revealed that Sony is seeing more of a trend in redemptions from PlayStation 5 users over PlayStation 4. So, starting on January 2026, the free monthly games will only focus on the PlayStation 5. You still have a year to enjoy this service and claim these games. However, you might consider upgrading to a PlayStation 5 to keep up with the free monthly games.