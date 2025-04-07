Nintendo Stands By Its $80 Game Price Tag According To Recent Statement

Nintendo is just coming off its first big week with the Switch 2 reveals. Last week, we had the Nintendo Direct, which opened up more about the upcoming Switch 2. We learned a whole lot about the console and even some of the games coming to it. However, one aspect that took some consumers by surprise was the price point. Some of the upcoming Switch 2 games will run you $80.

I’m sure you’ve already seen the news on this aspect of the Switch 2. It’s a big jump for some players who might be second-guessing what games they’ll pick up. After all, Nintendo is not known for dropping their prices on video games very much. So, if you want games like the upcoming Mario Kart World, prepare to dig deep into your pockets.

IGN recently spoke with Bill Trinen, Nintendo of America’s video president of product and player experience. During the conversation, IGN discussed Mario Kart World’s price point. According to Trinen, Nintendo is holding firm on the price, and here’s why.

I would say it’s less about the strategy of pricing Mario Kart World, it’s more just whenever we look at a given game, we just look at what is the experience, and what’s the content, and what’s the value? – Bill Trinen But honestly, this is a game that is so big and so vast and you will find so many little things in it to discover. And there’s still some other secrets remaining that I think as people end up buying and playing the game, they’re going to find this to be probably the richest Mario Kart experience they’ve ever had. – Bill Trinen

It looks like Nintendo’s focus is less on riding trends with other developers and publishers and more on looking at what they created and deciding the price based on what they feel the game offers. We know that Mario Kart World looks to raise the bar, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was a massive seller for Nintendo.

There will be quite a few fans interested in picking this game up. However, it’ll be interesting to see how fans react to the game at launch and whether they feel the price point is justified. We’ll see plenty more about Mario Kart World soon enough.

While the last Nintendo Direct was all about the Switch 2, we know that there is an upcoming Direct that will focus on the upcoming Mario Kart World game this April 17, 2025. That might help showcase some additional features that might help prove that the $80 price tag is worth it.