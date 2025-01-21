PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Just Added These 9 Video Games

If you’re enjoying the latest games on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, then there’s a good chance you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Fortunately, there are also some incentives to ensure that you’re at least on the PlayStation Plus Extra tier. With the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, which requires you to be at least an Extra subscriber, you have a barrage of new games to enjoy monthly. It’s a great option to run with if you’re waiting for that next major title release to drop on your radar.

Each month, a collection of games is added to the mix. So, if you’re subscribed to at least PlayStation Plus Extra, you will find nine new games have been added to the mix. If you missed the announcement earlier this month on what was being added, you’ll find the following games available now.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog January 2025 Additions

-God of War Ragnarök | PS4, PS5

-Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name | PS4, PS5

-Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand | PS5

-SD Gundam Battle Alliance | PS4, PS5

-Sayonara Wild Hearts | PS4

-ANNO: Mutationem | PS4, PS5

-Orcs Must Die 3 | PS4, PS5

-Citizen Sleeper | PS4, PS5

-Poker Club | PS4

Those games are all available right now, as it was stated that January 21, 2025, would mark the date on which these games will become available. That said, two more game titles are also added if you’re on the highest tier available for PlayStation Plus, that being a Premium subscriber. If you’re on that tier, then you also gain access to Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings along with Medievil II.

Fortunately, that should open the door to players who missed out on some of these games when they were first released in the market. After all, the big one that will get plenty of attention right out of the gate is God of War Ragnarök.

If nothing catches your eye this month, then hopefully, next month will deliver. But we’ll have to wait and see what Sony can add to the mix when the time comes.