Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Nintendo Might Finally Make A Notable Update To A Controller

Nintendo is coming off a big week. Last week, we had the official Nintendo Direct presentation, which was all about the Nintendo Switch 2 console. It was an hour-long presentation that gave us not only a look at the console hardware but also some of the video games coming to the platform. However, if you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, we can expect the past classic console libraries to still be present with the Nintendo Switch 2. Likewise, today, we’re finding out that a notable update might be coming to one of the classic controllers.

Nintendo offers classic controllers for its various retro classic libraries. For instance, the Nintendo Entertainment System was one of the first to be introduced to the Nintendo Switch Online service. To accompany that service feature addition on the platform, Nintendo brought out a new wireless NES-style controller.

That NES controller was rechargeable, but as others have pointed out, getting a controller that could be recharged via USB would have been nice. Thanks to Comicbook, we’re finding out that credible industry insider Nash Weedle has stated that Nintendo is bringing out a new version of the NES Classic Controller. This updated version is notable because this controller will apparently be charged through USB.

Of course, this Nintendo Switch 2 also brings a new classic library for players to enjoy. Players will be able to enjoy Nintendo GameCube games exclusively on the upcoming console platform. Now, those games are limited to three titles at launch, but we should see more coming to the platform later on. Furthermore, like the other classic libraries, Nintendo will release a GameCube controller compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. Meanwhile, in other news regarding the Switch 2, those of you in the United States finally have a preorder date for the console; you can read more about that here.