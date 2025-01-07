PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Getting These 3 Games This Month

Update:

The PlayStation Plus January monthly games are now available.

Original Story…

We’re fresh into the new year. We can’t wait to dive into more than a few games as they finally head into the marketplace. However, new games are being added to our favorite subscription service to tie us over. For example, PlayStation Plus subscribers are used to seeing about three games added to the service each month. They’re yours to enjoy and claim just as long as you’re subscribed to the service. This month is no different, as we have three more games coming our way.

If you missed the announcement at the start of this month, Sony’s PlayStation Blog unveiled the three games coming to the service this coming week. We’ll list the games for the month of January below.

PlayStation Plus January 2025 Monthly Games

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League | PS5

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered | PS4

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe | PS4, PS5

Best of all, these games are for every tier on PlayStation Plus. So, if you’re just rolling with the entry-level Essential tier, you’ll still find access to these games. Hopefully, something featured this month might tie you over until that next major video game release on your radar lands in the marketplace.

Of course, even if you’re not planning to play these games immediately, it doesn’t hurt to make sure you claim the games so they are readily available in your account. That said, you will have to wait for the games to be unlocked. Currently, these three games won’t be available to claim and enjoy until January 7, 2025. So, in the meantime, hopefully, you’ll have something already lined up to chip away at through the weekend.

Those of you who subscribe to PlayStation Plus Extra are granted access to the Game Catalog. Last month, we saw the addition of 15 games to the collection. You can check out the full breakdown of all the games recently added to the service right here.