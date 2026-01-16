Hi-Fi Rush Receives New PEGI Rating For Nintendo Switch, Two Years After Original Rating Was Pulled

It may have something to do with the new physical release starting pre-orders.

PEGI has a new rating for Hi-Fi Rush, this time including the Nintendo Switch.

Europe’s game rating organization originally rated the Switch version in 2024, but it was removed and no Switch version came out.

It was rumored that the Switch CPU couldn’t run the game at 60 FPS but Tango never even confirmed this port.

If we look at the PEGI rating page today, as shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, the game has a new separate rating with a pre-release date of January 15, 2026. The Switch is listed alongside PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Limeted Run Games announced a physical release last January 5. Interestingly enough, the pre-order period starts today, January 16.

Of course, this has come long after Krafton saved Hi-Fi Rush and its studio Tango Gameworks from dissolution. So Krafton may have submitted the game for new ratings for the physical edition.

But for now, Krafton and Tango Gameworks have not announced a Switch or Switch 2 release, digital or physical. Hopefully, Tango can give us the response we want to hear.