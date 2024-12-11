Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog For December Confirms 15 Games Are Coming Soon

by

Get these games on December 17.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

We’re quickly approaching midway through December. Each month typically adds a new collection of content for our favorite subscription media services. For instance, those of you who are at least subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra have access to a vast collection of video games through the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. Today, we have an official word about what games are coming to the Game Catalog this month.

Are you ready for a new collection of titles for the Game Catalog? We are getting fifteen new additions. Hopefully, That will give you enough content to enjoy during holiday breaks. Of course, that might also help tie you over until some of those 2025 game releases finally hit the marketplace. At any rate, thanks to the official PlayStation Blog, we have the breakdown of what games are coming to the collection.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog Additions

  • Sonic Frontiers | PS4, PS5
  • Forspoken | PS5
  • Rabbids: Party of Legends | PS4
  • WRC Generations | PS4, PS5
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch | PS4, PS5
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS4, PS5
  • Coffee Talk | PS4, PS5
  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly | PS4, PS5
  • A Space for the Unbound | PS4, PS5
  • PHOGS | PS4
  • Biped | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium Game Catalog Additions

  • Sly 2: Band of Thieves | PS4, PS5
  • Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves | PS4, PS5
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | PS4, PS5
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge | PS VR2

As usual, a collection of games is coming to both Extra and Premium subscribers. However, those with the highest tier subscription will gain access to a few more classic title entries along with a PS VR2 title. Regardless of your subscription, all the games will be available to play on December 17, 2024. So, you have about a week to get through before these games are officially added to the Game Catalog. Meanwhile, you also have the new monthly game additions added in this month to enjoy.

Recent Videos

Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Before You Buy

Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2010-2020 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2010-2020 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
Marvel Rivals - Before You Buy

Marvel Rivals - Before You Buy
10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES

10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES
20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE
UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE

UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE
Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy

Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Before You Buy

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Before You Buy
10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours

10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours
Category: Tag: , , , ,