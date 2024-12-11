PlayStation Plus Game Catalog For December Confirms 15 Games Are Coming Soon

We’re quickly approaching midway through December. Each month typically adds a new collection of content for our favorite subscription media services. For instance, those of you who are at least subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra have access to a vast collection of video games through the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. Today, we have an official word about what games are coming to the Game Catalog this month.

Are you ready for a new collection of titles for the Game Catalog? We are getting fifteen new additions. Hopefully, That will give you enough content to enjoy during holiday breaks. Of course, that might also help tie you over until some of those 2025 game releases finally hit the marketplace. At any rate, thanks to the official PlayStation Blog, we have the breakdown of what games are coming to the collection.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog Additions

Sonic Frontiers | PS4, PS5

Forspoken | PS5

Rabbids: Party of Legends | PS4

WRC Generations | PS4, PS5

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch | PS4, PS5

Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS4, PS5

Coffee Talk | PS4, PS5

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly | PS4, PS5

A Space for the Unbound | PS4, PS5

PHOGS | PS4

Biped | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium Game Catalog Additions

Sly 2: Band of Thieves | PS4, PS5

Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves | PS4, PS5

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | PS4, PS5

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge | PS VR2

As usual, a collection of games is coming to both Extra and Premium subscribers. However, those with the highest tier subscription will gain access to a few more classic title entries along with a PS VR2 title. Regardless of your subscription, all the games will be available to play on December 17, 2024. So, you have about a week to get through before these games are officially added to the Game Catalog. Meanwhile, you also have the new monthly game additions added in this month to enjoy.