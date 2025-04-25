Blue Prince: How To Permanently Keep Items After Calling It A Day

One of the most useful items in Blue Prince might not seem so useful at first — the Moon Pendant is a critical item for late-game play, and one of the most useful items you can get in Blue Prince. If you can get the Moon Pendant, you’ll want to buy it, even if the price is surprisingly high. This rare item can only be found in one place, but you can keep it permanently if you use it right.

The Moon Pendant allows you to carryover two items from your inventory per day. This isn’t randomized, so you’ll be able to choose what items get carried over between runs. Normally, your inventory is wiped out after a day is over — you can only keep items if you find a Coat Check room. The Moon Pendant simplifies the process and lets you start your run with one extra item per day. Here’s how it works.

How To Get the Moon Pendant

The Moon Pendant is one of the unique items sold at the Showroom. The Showroom is a rare room that’s always in your draft roster where expensive items are sold. Unlike the gift shop, Showroom items are NOT PERMANENT and have to be purchased again if you lose them.

Showroom : Luxury Items for sale. Rare room. Costs 2 gems to draft. Moon Pendant (20 Gold): If you call it a day while wearing the Moon Pendant, tomorrow will start with two of the items in your inventory. Master Key (80 Gold): Opens all normal doors. Chronograph (30 Gold): When drafting you may REWIND time after drawing new floorplans. More likely to draw Tomorrow Rooms. Silver Spoon (30 Gold): Whenever you gain steps from eating, gain twice as many steps.

The Moon Pendant description doesn’t make clear how useful this item is. Whenever you move forward to the next day, you’ll move forward with one item AND the Moon Pendant in your inventory. The Moon Pendant, unless you get rid of it, is essentially in your inventory forever as long as you carry it over every day. You’ll always start with something else in your inventory.

Why is that good? Because starting a run with even one item gives you exponentially better chances to complete a run — and multiple Outer Rooms require items. You can use the Trading Post to trade for different items at the start of every run now or use the Shrine to sacrifice your item and unlock a powerful bonus that makes your run easier.

Earning the 20 gold can be tricky, but it’s worth it. You can earn a stack of gold by summoning a Tomb Outer Room and returning — gold appears for every dead-end room. Or find an Office and distribute coins throughout the house. If you can draft a Vault, you’re guaranteed +40 coins. If you have extra keys, draft a Locker Room and open some of the lockers for big rewards. Those are some of the most basic methods for earning coins — if you have a Metal Detector you’re also bound to find more coins, or a Shovel.